Town of Bell Election set for Dec. 7

The Town of Bell will hold their election on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Town Council members who are up for election are Chris Sandlin who currently holds the Group 1 seat, Michael D. Moore who holds the Group 2 seat, and Gary Blankenship who holds the Group 5 seat.

Anyone who wants to run for the Town of Bell Council must be residents of the Town of Bell, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, Nov. l, 2021 through Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, in the Gilchrist County Courthouse in Trenton.

The election on Dec. 7th, will be held at the Bell Community Center, located at 1180 NE Main Street in Bell. The Election will be held from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

If there is a run off election it will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.