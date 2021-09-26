Trenton extends Waste Pro Sanitation contract for 5 years Trenton approves 2.25 tentative millage for 2021-22 fiscal year

Share !



The Trenton City Commission approved a fifth contract extension for Waste Pro of Florida, Inc. for a period of five years during their Regular Commission meeting on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The Commission discussed Resolution 2021-05, a resolution to approve a fifth contract extension for 5 years for refuse collection and disposal service in the City of Trenton. Waste Pro of Florida, Inc. representatives Dana Miller and Trip Lancaster answered the Commissioners questions about the proposed sanitation refuse contract services. Commissioner Cloud Haley made a motion to approve Resolution 22021-05 to extend the refuse collection contract for Waste Pro for a period of five years at a base rate of $21.08 per month for residential pickup. Commissioner Craig Ruede gave a second to the motion before the board voted 4-0 to approve the motion. Commissioner Marcia Hellams was not in attendance in this meeting.

The City Commission discussed the details for Waste Pro Services to provide yard trash pickup and bulk furniture pickup once a month for a total of $23.08 for the residents in Trenton. Commissioner Craig Ruede gave a motion to approve the new yard trash and bulk furniture pickup once a month for the residential fee of $23.08 per month for the 2021-2022 operating year. Commissioner Cloud Haley gave a second to the motion before Mayor Deen called for a vote. The Commission approved the motion by a 4-0 vote. This new service will be available in the City of Trenton beginning October 2021.

---

The Trenton City Commission held their Tentative Budget Hearing on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 to consider a 2.25 tentative millage rate and a tentative budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022.

Trenton City Attorney David M. Lang, Jr. presented Resolution 2021-07, a resolution identifying a tentative levying of ad valorem taxes for the City of Trenton for 2021-2022 fiscal year. The gross taxable value for operating purposes for the City of Trenton is $62,587,652. The fiscal year operating millage rate is 2.25 mills. Commissioner Craig Ruede made a motion to approve Resolution 2021-07 and Commission Randy Rutter gave a second to the motion before the Commission approved the motion by a 4-0 vote.

The City Commission discussed Resolution 2021-08, a resolution adopting the tentative budget and appropriations for the 2021-2022 fiscal year in the City of Trenton.

Attorney Lang presented the resolution to the Commission identifying the estimated appropriations and revenue for the General Fund budget for the City of Trenton in fiscal year 2021-2022 is $1,554,490.87. The City of Trenton set forth the appropriations and revenue estimates for the “Community Redevelopment Fund” budget for 2021-2022 in the amount of $1,318,918.00.

Trenton Commissioner Cloud Haley made a motion to approve Resolution 2021-08 and Commissioner Craig Ruede gave a second in support of the motion. The board approved the motion by a 4-0 roll call vote.

---

Leah Myrick, President of the Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce addressed the City Commission to request the City of Trenton to become a part of and support the “Down Home Christmas Festival” set for December 10, 2021 from 5:30 through 8 p.m. The Christmas festival will be held on NW First Street and on the Trenton Depot and Greenway area. The President thanked the City of Trenton for working with the Chamber of Commerce as she requested a Special Use Permit and for the Commission to waive the fee for the permit for the festival. Ms. Myrick asked the City Commission to provide the ice-snow slide for the festival from the Gainesville Ice Co.

Commissioner Cloud Haley made a motion to approve the Special Use Permit and waive the fee for the Chamber of Commerce for the festival. Commissioner Craig Ruede gave a second to the motion to approve the request for the SUP. The Commission approved the motion by a 4-0 vote.

The Commission will discuss the request for the City of Trenton to donate the fee of the ice-snow slide during an upcoming Community Redevelopment Authority meeting in September.

---

Trenton Public Safety Chief Matt Rexroat reported to the Commission that the Department of Public Safety now has a complete staff of officers and a new administrative assistant has been hired and is working in the Department of Public Safety in the City of Trenton.