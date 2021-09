Trenton Middle/High Homecoming will be held on September 17th

Attendants left to right, back row: 10th Grade, Madelyn Fike; 11th Grade Adam Junkin and Cydney Watkins. Front row: 6th Grade, Stanley McHenry and Addilyn Welbers; 8th Grade, Kenadee Langford and J’Dyen Manneh; 9th Grade, Zander Grant and Koi Perry; and 7th Grade, Abbey Matthews and Jaxson Ridgeway. Not pictured, 10th Grade Attendant Daniel Hendricks.