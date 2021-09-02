Trenton Tigers defeat Jefferson County, to go 2-0

Share !



The Trenton Tigers football team posted a 34-28 victory Friday night over host, Jefferson County Tigers in Monticello. “The Trenton Tigers improve their record to 2-0 as they had a total team effort in this win. The Tigers battled adversity all week but never gave up,” explained Bill Wiles, Head Coach of the Trenton Tigers.

The Tigers were on the road for their first trip this 2021 season. Trenton had the football inside the Jefferson County’s 5-yard line two times in the first half and was turned away by penalties and a turnover.

Trenton’s KJ Williams had 28 rushes for 201 yards and 3 scores, and Zach Braswell carried 14 times for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Tigers in their ground attack offense.

The Tigers’ defense played a little better than the final score indicated, explained Coach Wiles. The defense was highlighted by: Tyler Perry as he recorded 9 tackles, Kyle Pollock had 9 tackles, Zach Braswell had 8 tackles and KJ Williams finished the game with 11 total tackles. The Tigers gave up 3 big plays in this game that turned the momentum in this contest. Trenton gave up a touchdown in the kicking game to the speedy host, Tigers. Trenton’s defense came up with a backbreaking play late in the game, which proved to be the difference in his battle.

“We have a lot to clean up this week in practice, but I am very proud of our kids for the fight that they showed Friday night,” Coach Wiles explained.

The Trenton Tigers will travel to Cross City Friday night to renew their 1A rivalry with the Dixie County Bears. This game is always a battle, as the Tigers will go into Cross City for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. GO TIGERS!