Tristan Sloan and Charlee Hines Trenton Homecoming King and Queen

Share !



Trenton Middle/High School celebrated Homecoming last week. This year’s theme was, Lights, Camera, Action. During the Thursday, September 16, Tiger Growl Tristan Sloan was crowned Homecoming King. At the Friday, September 17, Homecoming Game, Charlee Hines was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queen.

Students came out to support their Tiger Football Team at Tiger Growl. Middle School students worked hard on their Commercials which were shown at Tiger Growl. The winners were first place 6th Grade Fantasy Commercial, and placing second was the 7th Grade Western Commercial.

High School classes all had skits and the winners were: first place 11th grade class, second place was the 9th grade class and in third the 12th grade class.

The Homecoming parade was held Friday morning, September 17, a lot of skillfully made floats were part of this event. During the ball game on Friday night the winners were announced. Middle School float winners were 6th grade Fantasy float, first place winner. The 7th grade Western themed float took second place and the 8th grade Musical float took third place.

High School floats were all great, 12th grade Horror float took first place, 11th grade Family float took second place. Third place was a tie between 9th grade Crime float, and 10th grade Action Float.

The 2021 Homecoming Queen was crowned at half time of the football game. Miss Charlee Hines is the 2021 Trenton High School Homecoming Queen.

The Tigers lost the football game to the Crescent City Raiders 41-47.