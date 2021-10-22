22 Trenton High School Seniors honored at Senior Night

Share !



All of the seniors lining up with their parents for their final home football game of the year. Football players Zachary Braswell, John Cruz, Carson Feather, Angel Garcia, Tyler Perry, Kyle Pollock, Jalen Reiss, Jaron Riley, Tristan Sloan, Brian Wheeles, and Keion “KJ” Williams. Band members Joel Diaz, Abigail Griffis, Megan Keuspert, and Cody Turner. Cheerleaders were Chrissy Franks, Madisson Jones, Mariah Lancaster, Harley Langford, and Nadia Scott. Junior Athletic Trainer Charlee Hines and Mascot Austin Norman.