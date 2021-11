Share !



To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Ameris Bank in Trenton gave out snacks, drinks, and gifts to customers Friday, October 22, 2021. The staff on Friday was, left to right: Michelle Benesh, Universal Banker II; Staci Salisbury, Assistant Branch Manager; Brent Bass, Commercial Banking Assistant II; Ellen Sikes, Teller II; and Josefina Quevedo, Universal Banker II.