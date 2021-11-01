Aucilla Christian defeats Bell, 33-13

Share !



The Bell Bulldogs traveled to Monticello Friday night to take on the Aucilla Christian Warriors. The hosts’ record was 4-2 coming into this contest as the Bulldogs were 3-5.

Aucilla scored first and often in this first period as they held a 20-0 lead going into halftime. The 3rd period turned into a defensive battle as neither team found the end zone. In the 4th, the Warriors and the Dawgs offenses each scored 13 points to give the Warriors a 33-13 victory.

The Bulldogs will have a week off to prepare for Homecoming 2021 when they welcome the Providence School of Jacksonville, November 5th. This game will kickoff at 7 p.m. GO Dawgs!