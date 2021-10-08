Bell man is killed on SR 47, in two vehicle crash Friday afternoon

Share !



A 22-year old Bell man was traveling east on CR 232; driving a 2018 Tacoma pickup truck on Friday afternoon, October 1, at 1:46 p.m. Florida Highway Patrolman McConnell reported a 2006 International truck was pulling an empty fuel tanker trailer traveling north on SR 47.

A 48, year old Jacksonville man was driving the truck when the Toyota truck attempted to cross the intersection in the oncoming path of the semi truck. The crash occurred when the front of the semi truck struck the right side of the Toyota pickup. The crash impact took the pickup onto the northeast side of the intersection with the truck facing south. The semi-truck landed on the east shoulder of SR 47 as the truck had jackknifed around as the truck was facing south. The driver of the semi truck was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.