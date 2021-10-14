Bell rallies to defeat Trenton 3-2 in volleyball

Share !



The Trenton Tigers volleyball team hosted the Bell Bulldogs Monday night, in what turned out to be a hard fought battle by both Gilchrist County teams.

The Lady Bulldogs were on a roll as they defeated the Lady Tigers 25-14 in the 1st set. The Lady Tigers came out in the 2nd set to defeat the Lady Dawgs 25-19. The Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the match as they won the 3rd set, 28-26. The Lady Dawgs evened the match at 2-2 as they won the 4th set, 25-17. The 5th and final set was won by Bell as they defeated the Lady Tigers 15-13 to win the Match 3-2.