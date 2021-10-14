Bell topples St Francis Catholic 34-8 in football

Share !



The varsity Bell Bulldogs kicked up a victory as they scored 34 unanswered points in the 1st and 3rd periods to take a 34-0 lead into the 4th period. The visiting Saint Francis Catholic Wolves scored 8 points in the final period to keep from being shutout, 34-8. The Bulldogs improved their regular season record to 3-4.

The Bulldog’s Hayden Brown completed 7 of 15 passes for 127 yards and 2 scores. Brown completed touchdown passes to Kaden Carver and Zack Powell. The Bulldogs rushing scores were from Nolan Jacobs, Zeb Bray and Caleb Hall. Bell’s Denilson Diaz made 4 of 5 extra point kicks to provide 4 points for the home team.

Bell’s defense was anchored by Jaiden Lovett as the junior had 7 solo tackles, 1 assist, and 2 sacks for the Bulldogs. Boaz Bray had 8 total tackles for Bell. Elliott Spears recorded 10 total tackles and Zack Powell turned in 5 solo tackles, 1 assist and 1 sack.

The Bulldogs will host Umatilla (3-3) on Friday, October 15. This game will kickoff at 7 p.m. GO Dawgs!