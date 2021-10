Share !



Stop by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser and Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections in the county courthouse to pick up a ticket for the Big Bend Chevrolet/Buick truck raffle. Local youth supporters can also go to bigbend20bucktruck.com to purchase tickets or stop in at the dealership in Chiefland. Proceeds from this raffle will go to the Suwannee River Fair and the FFA Chapters and 4-H Clubs of the Tri-County area.