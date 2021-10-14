Braley Hines a blogger, baker, and Business entrepreneur at 15

Share !



When the Covid 19, nationwide shut down came in March of 2020 everyone had to adjust their lives. One very busy 14 year old, Braley Hines suddenly learned there was no school and no activities for teens in the entire country. Braley who is an active member of the Trenton FFA Chapter found herself homebound and very bored, no State FFA Convention, no shopping, no going to the movies.

Braley’s mom, Ashley, encouraged her to start baking cakes for people. So, she headed for the kitchen and baked three cakes. Ashley posted the cakes with photos on facebook and all three cakes were sold in five minutes. People began placing orders for cakes for special events and just like that a business was born. Farm House Goods was the name of this young entrepreneur’s baking business. At 14, she had no funds and no drivers license, but with the help of her grandmother, Marsha Cook, known as Mammy and her mother the business has only grown over time. Braley said, “There is no way I would still be here today without the help of my family, most especially my Mom and Mammy.”

As the business progressed Braley decided to start a website and blog, with those additions a name change came. Braley said, “My Mammy and Mom are a big part of this adventure.” Because they play such a big part in her success it led her to name the business “Three Gens”, three generations of women sharing wisdom, traditions, and treasured family recipes.

She contacted her web page designer in February and they worked together on the project for several months until it went live in August. Ms. Christina Bridwell, who is a close family friend took the beautiful photographs on the website and on her blog. They spent a day traveling around Braley’s family farm taking photos. One special photo of Braley features the home of her Great-Great Grandparents, Charlie and Ila (Sanchez) Jones. The old family home place still stands on her sixth generation family farm in the Flatwoods of Gilchrist County today.

The Three Gens website and blog has lots to offer including some really great recipes and upcoming events such as the traditional family hosted Halloween event at Cook Farms, held each year for family and friends.

At the beginning of October, Braley began hosting a Facebook live cooking demonstration at 10:00 a.m. This month she has whipped up Pumpkin Dip, and made Mummy Dogs for the first two Saturdays. She plans to make Apple Nachos on Oct. 16, Halloween Treats on Oct. 23 and Toffee Cheesecake Apple Dip on Oct. 30.

Braley is still working on her website. She plans to add an Amazon Affiliate so she can share items she likes and uses on the shopping menu of her website. Future plans include adding a boutique that would carry lines of clothing and accessories and home goods.

She is a very busy young woman, but she still makes time to participate in prepared public speaking events centered around agriculture and conservation. She has participated in and won several area speech contests, including contests hosted by Gilchrist Farm Bureau and Gilchrist Soil and Water Conservation District. In 2020 Braley won the State of Florida’s Middle School Prepared Public Speaking Contest.

In her spare time, she enjoys hunting and fishing in the Gulf with her grandfather known as Pappy, Jack Cook, out of Horseshoe. Braley is 15 now, but she has been sewing for many years, a few years ago she won Reserve Grand Champion at the Suwannee River Fair for her FFA quilt.

Needless to say this very busy young lady now has no time to be bored. Her future plans include graduating from Trenton High School in 2024 with her AA Degree at that time.

Go to www.three-gens.com to see what Braley has been up to lately on her family farm and try some of her delicious recipes. Then catch her live on Saturday mornings on Facebook.