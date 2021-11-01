Bulldogs Got Game — Homecoming 2021 at BHS

Share !



It’s that time of year again! Bell High School’s Homecoming will be held during the week of November 5th and this year’s theme is “Bulldogs Got Game!”

Here are the week’s Spirit Days:

November 1st, “Clever Cranium” Monday - Dress like a Professor or a Nerd.

November 2nd, “Code Purple and Gold, its Operation” Tuesday - Dress as Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics.

November 3rd, “What Did You Say? It’s Old Maid “Wednesday - Gray hair, hearing aids, and walkers, dress like it’s your Golden Years.”

November 4th, “Knock, knock. Who’s There? Guess Who?” Thursday - Dress as your favorite celebrity, singer or even a teacher; keep everybody guessing.

November 5th, “ Battleship “ Friday - Make sure that you are on the right side of the “battlefield” as you dress in Purple and Gold

The annual “Bulldog Growl” will be held at the Iris Roberts Auditorium starting at 6:30 Thursday night, November 4th. Admission will be $1.00 ages 5 - Adults. Free for children 4 years and younger. Doors will not open until 6:15.

The Bell Homecoming Parade will start at 1:30, Friday, November 5th, afternoon. Line up begins at 12:30 at the Bell Park across from the Family Dollar Store.

On Friday, November 5th, the Fightin’ Bulldogs will take on Providence High School at the “Bone Yard”. The Game time will start at 7:00 p.m. with the Homecoming Show taking place at halftime.

Come on out and help Bell High School celebrate Homecoming 2021 as we show everyone that the “Bulldogs Got Game!”

Please call Bell High School or Libby Surrency at (352) 463-3232 for more information.