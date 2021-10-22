Business theft solved by GCSO

Share !



On October 13, 2021, Capt. Scotty Douglas of the Gilchrist County Sheriff Office was contacted from a local business owner in reference to some stolen property taken from his business. After speaking with the owner, Capt. Scotty Douglas located the suspect Eric John Agre, a white male, born March 7, 1975.

Capt. Douglas along with Sgt. Robert Whitaker and Cpl. Brian Langford made contact with the subject at his residence off NW 50TH Street in North Gilchrist County. Eric Agre was taken into custody for multiple warrants out of Alachua, Gilchrist and Hillsborough County. Eric Agre also had Warrants in two different states as well.

Agre also admitted, post miranda that he had pawned the property stolen from the local business owner. All property has been located in this incident.

Agre had a warrant in Gilchrist for Grand Theft of Firearm $75,000 bond, Alachua County Warrant for Petit Theft with a $99.00 bond, Charges include Possession of Controlled Substance $25,000 bond, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $5,000 bond.