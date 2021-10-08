Chiefland remains undefeated as they blank Trenton Friday night

Share !



The Trenton Tigers took it on the field Friday night as they traveled to Chiefland to take on the top ranked Indians. The host made it quick and painful as the Indians jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead, and the score remained 42-0 at the end of the fourth period.

The Tigers dropped to 2-4 and will host Branford on Friday night. The Indians improved to 5-0, and will play Hamilton County in Jasper Friday night.