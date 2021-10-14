City of Trenton to hold Election Dec. 7

Share !



The Town of Trenton will hold their election on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The Mayor-Commissioner seat held by Wesley “Lee” Deen and the Group 1 seat held by Cloud E. Haley are both up for election. Both the Mayor-Commissioner seat and the Group 1 seat are two year terms.

Anyone who wants to run for the Trenton City Commission must be resident of the City of Trenton, and a qualified elector. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, Nov. l, 2021, through Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, in the Gilchrist County Courthouse in Trenton.

The election will be held on Dec. 7th, at the Trenton Community Center, 214 SE Third Avenue in Trenton, The Election will be held between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. If there is a run off election it will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.