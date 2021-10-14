Fall Fun in Gilchrist County Upcoming local events

Share !



BBQ from the Hart will be held on Saturday, October 16th. The event has drawn 26 professional BBQ teams from throughout Florida and Georgia. There are activities planned throughout the day such as Cornhole and Horseshoe tournaments. Taste testing and judging of BBQ as well as food trucks. The event host Gilchrist County Rotary Club will also have a children’s zone for fun things for children to do. The day kicks off at 9:15 a.m. with opening ceremony and ends at 4 p.m. with the BBQ Awards Ceremony. So, bring the entire family to Hart Springs Campground located at 4240 SW 86th Ave., Bell, off SW CR 344.

ForVets at Otter Springs will be hosting a Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, October 25th. First, second and third place prizes. Set up is at 4:30 p.m. and Judging will be at 5:00 p.m., with a $5 entry fee. Go to HTTP://otterspings.com/chili-cook-off-2021/online to fill out a entry form.

The Dairyman’s Daughter Vintage Market & Barn Sale will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 29th and October 30th. This wonderful annual event is hosted by Sue Livesay and features lots of repurposed home decor items along with salvaged garden items. Stop by from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day to find something made by local hands that is truly unique. The Barn (the one with the pretty quilt squares) is located 1 mile south of Trenton on SR 129.

Trenton Downtown Development Committee will be hosting Trenton’s Nightmare on First Street, on Saturday, October 30th, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Trick or treating will be from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. The event will feature hay rides, arts and craft venders. They also expect to have food venders. This event will be held in the Trenton Depot area and along 1st. Street in downtown Trenton.

The Springhouse Quilter’s are hosting a very special Fall Sale on Saturday, November 6th. The sale will feature sewing and quilting items only. If you sew you don’t want to miss this sale which will feature a lot of quilting fabric that is new and still on the bolt. Also there are many sewing notions such as needles, thread and much more for sale. The Springhouse Building is located between Trenton and Fanning Springs on Hwy. 26.

November 18th, will be the Stars of Freedom Dinner at the Bethel Baptist Church Family Life Center. Guest Speaker for the event is Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County. This event is hosted by the Gilchrist County Republican Executive Committee. Tickets can be purchased by going to Everbrite.com Gilchrist County Stars of Freedom Dinner. Don’t miss this one, Sheriff Grady Judd is sure to be entertaining.

It’s time to get out and enjoy the nice Fall weather at these fun local events.