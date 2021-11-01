The undefeated Hilliard Flashes played host to the Trenton Tigers Friday night, as the Tigers allowed the host to slip away with a 28-21 Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Florida Eastern Division 4 victory.
Hilliard opened the game scoring 14 points in the 1st period. The Tigers got even in the 2nd period as they scored 2 touchdowns and kicked extra points to tie the game at 14 all at intermission.
The second half proved to be the difference in the final as the Tigers scored 7 in the 4th period, but the Flashes put up 14 points to take the win 28-21.
The win gives the Flashes an 8-0 record and top seat in the North Florida East Division 4. The Tigers are ranked 3rd in Division 4, behind Lafayette County High School and ahead of Branford High School.
Hilliard outlast Trenton in Division 4 shootout
