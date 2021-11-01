Hilliard outlast Trenton in Division 4 shootout

Share !



The undefeated Hilliard Flashes played host to the Trenton Tigers Friday night, as the Tigers allowed the host to slip away with a 28-21 Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Florida Eastern Division 4 victory.

Hilliard opened the game scoring 14 points in the 1st period. The Tigers got even in the 2nd period as they scored 2 touchdowns and kicked extra points to tie the game at 14 all at intermission.

The second half proved to be the difference in the final as the Tigers scored 7 in the 4th period, but the Flashes put up 14 points to take the win 28-21.

The win gives the Flashes an 8-0 record and top seat in the North Florida East Division 4. The Tigers are ranked 3rd in Division 4, behind Lafayette County High School and ahead of Branford High School.