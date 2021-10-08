Interlachen defeats Bell

Share !



The Interlachen Rams traveled to Bell, Friday night, and defeated the Bulldogs 27-6 in a non-district football game.

Interlachen opened the first period with a score and extra point to take a 7-0 into the second period. The Bulldogs scored in the second period to close the hosts lead to 7-6. In the closing minutes of the first half the Rams scored and increased the lead to 13-6 at intermission. In the second half, the Rams scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion in the third period and added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to take a 27-6 victory.

The Bulldogs’ will travel to St Francis Catholic in Gainesville on Friday night.