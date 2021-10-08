Local Farm Bureau members gather for Annual Meeting

Share !



The members of the Gilchrist County Farm Bureau gathered at Seven Hills Farm on Tuesday, September 28th, for their annual meeting.

Members enjoyed a great meal catered by Cowboyz Catering, followed by some local Farm Bureau business.

Gray Smith, President of Gilchrist Farm Bureau welcomed all the guest. Ashley Jones oversaw Kahoots Trivia Activity which everyone participated in. The trivia questions were all Florida farm related. Several of the questions were very educational including one question asking the number of commercial farms in Florida, and the answer was 120,000. Also, the game revealed that Florida was the number three state in total ag exports.

This year’s event had a new Table Decoration contest and the competition was between nine local 4-H Clubs. The theme for their table decoration was Cultivating Tomorrow. The winning clubs were Osceola 4-H Club placed first with their farm table decorations, A Flower and Watering Can table made by the BES third grade Happy Harvesters 4-H Club took the second place ribbon, and in third place was the Bee Happy table decorations by Helping Hands 4-H Club.

Members listened to John Jones give a speech thanking them for the Farm Bureau Scholarship he received when he graduated from Trenton High last school term. Audrey Thomas was the Bell High School Scholarship recipient and guest were treated to a short film featuring Audrey thanking the membership for her scholarship.

Braley Hines gave her award winning speech about Agriculture impacts to every ones daily life, which included three effective ways to educate young people about agriculture. Braley hopes to win this year’s Statewide Farm Bureau Speaking event later this Fall.

Members learned about the Women’s Program and the Young Farmers & Ranchers Program for ages 18-35. Those attending were asked to call Lenore if they wanted more info or wanted to join at 463-2298 at the local Farm Bureau Office in Gilchrist County.

Door prizes are always a big hit at the event and this year’s big winners were Hugh Thomas and John Jones with each winning $100.

The local Farm Bureau Board of Directors are Gray and Kathy Jo Smith, Bill and Kim Martin, Earl and Ashley Jones and Erin Jones. There will be a slight change for the upcoming year as Earl and Ashley Jones are leaving the board. The new board members include Bruce and Ginger Thomas, Logan Cutts and Kevin Sanchez.

Toward the events end Earl and Ashley Jones held a lively cake auction and raised a good amount of money for the Farm Bureau Women’s Program.

After a good meal, lots of prizes and much information about state of agriculture in Florida, the event came to a close.