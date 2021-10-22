October 21, 2021 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SAVVY FL LLC FIRST HORIZON COLLATERAL ASSIG, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0012-TD

Certificate Number: 426.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 14 BLK 15 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 118/466 180/239 231/274 275/67 2001/376 2004/2715 2004/3749-3752 2005/1779 TAX DEED 201421002699 201521002247

Assessed to: MARY CHARLTON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of November, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish September 30, October 7, 14 and 21, 2021

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0014-TD

Certificate Number: 142.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT SE/C OF NE/4 OF NE/4 OF 36-08-14 GO W 665.04 FT TO WRLY R/W LN OF ST RD 49 GO W 535.71 FT TO POB CONT N 155.29 FT GO W 100 FT GO S 150 FT GO E 141.90 FT TO POB 129/5 GRANT OF EASEMENT 202/148 202/154 & COM AT SE/C OF N/2 OF NE/4 OF 36-8-14 FOR POR THENCE RUN ALG S LN F N/2 OF NE/4 S 89 DEG W 955.87 FT TO POB THENCE CONT S 89 DEG W 143.75 FT THENCE RUN N 606.13 FT THENCE RUN N 89 DEG E 133.71 FT THENCE RUN N 89 DEG E 10.04 FT THENCE RUN S 606.13 FT TO POB LESS .47 AC & LESS 1.08 AC DB 13/504 158/558-559 165/398-409 179/203 179/613-622 & 623-625 UTL EASEMENT 211/705 224/266 2006/2260 2007/1129 2008/3308 2008/3312

Assessed to: NEROVE INC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of November, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish September 30, October 7, 14, and 21, 2021

FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY

NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic, (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, each as amended from time to time, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to assist property owners who wish to construct, install or otherwise obtain qualifying improvements identified by the Legislature including, but not limited to, energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements, in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes, as amended (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of Qualifying Improvements. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, after a public hearing to be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, November 9, 2021, the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices, 401 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida. In the event of a local or national emergency, a hurricane, or any other interfering circumstance (e.g., flare-up of the pandemic), if necessary, the meeting may be continued to a time, date, and place certain, and notice thereof will be posted on the Agency’s website, or if circumstances permit this public meeting may be conducted ‘virtually’. Accordingly, please check the Agency’s website to see if the decision and opportunity to allow for the public hearing to be conducted by electronic, telephonic, or virtual means -- and not by in-person attendance -- will be employed. Such resolution electing to use such uniform method will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. A copy of the proposed form of resolution and other information may be viewed at the Agency’s website: www.FloridaPACE.Gov. Advance written communication will be given equal weight to comments or objections made in person, and may be submitted to the Board in advance at Info@FloridaPACE.Gov; and, should be received by the Agency on or before November 3, 2021, so that copies can be distributed to Board members for advance review and hearing preparation purposes. Any person desiring to speak in person may appear at the public hearing. If any person decides to appeal any decision made with respect to any matter considered at this public hearing such person will need a record of proceedings and for such purpose such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made at their own expense and which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is based. Any person requiring a special accommodation at this meeting due to disability or physical impairment or needing an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Agency at 850-400-PACE at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. If hearing impaired, Florida Relay Service numbers for assistance are (800) 955-8771 (tdd) or (800) 955-8770 (voice).

By Order of the Board of Directors of the Florida PACE Funding Agency.

Publish October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 2021

PROCLAMATION OF THE

MAYOR AND NOTICE OF

GENERAL ELECTION

FOR THE CITY OF TRENTON

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor-Commissiner of the City of Trenton, Florida, the regular general election is herby called to be held in the City of Trenton on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, for the purpose of electing of officers to serve as follows:

(a) Mayor-Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Wesley “Lee” Deen;

(b) Group 1: City Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Cloud E. Haley.

The election shall be held at Trenton Community Center, 214 SE Third Avenue, Trenton, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Candidates for office must be residents of the City of Trenton, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, November l, 2021 through Friday, November 5, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the City of Trenton, Florida, this 14th, day of September, 2021.

Wesley “Lee” Deen, Mayor,

Commissioner

Attest:

Lyle Wilkerson, Clerk/City Manager

Publish October 14 and 21, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On November 5, 2021 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by: Crystal Bass, Marty Gunn, Bridgett Hancock, Mary Hurley, Riley Sheffield, Teri Miller-White.

Publish October 21, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CONCERNING AN AMENDMENT

TO THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS COMPREHENSIVE PLAN BY THE LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATION COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, SERVING ALSO AS THE LOCAL PLANNING AGENCY OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Section 163.3161 through 163.3248, Florida Statutes, and Ordinance No. 92-04, as amended, comments, objections and recommendations concerning the following described proposed amendment to the City of Fanning Springs Comprehensive Plan, hereinafter referred to as the Comprehensive Plan, will be heard by the Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, serving also as the Local Planning Agency of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on November 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 N.W. 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida.

CPA 21-01, an application by the City Council, to amend the text of the Comprehensive Plan by adding a Property Rights Element to the Comprehensive Plan per Section 163.3161(10), Florida Statutes, as amended and Section 187.101(3), Florida Statutes, as amended.

This public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding this matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the proposed amendment to the Comprehensive Plan.

A copy of the proposed amendment to the Comprehensive Plan is available for public inspection at the Office of the City Clerk, at the City Hall located at 17651 N.W. 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, City Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 (voice) or 1.800.955.8771 (TTY).

Publish October 21, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CONCERNING A SPECIAL EXCEPTION AS PROVIDED FOR IN THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS

BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, SERVING AS THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the City of Fanning Springs Land Development Regulations, as amended, objections, recommendations and comments concerning a special exception, as described below, will be heard by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, serving as the Board of Adjustment of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on November 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 N.W. 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida.

SE 21-02, a petition by Shafiq Ullah and Jannatal Sweety to request a special exception be granted as provided for in Section 4.4.5 of the Land Development Regulations to permit a mobile home in a RESIDENTIAL, (CONVENTIONAL) SINGLE FAMILY-1A (RSF-1A) zoning district in accordance with a site plan dated September 22, 2021, and submitted as part of a petition dated September 22, 2021, to be located on property described, as follows:

A parcel of land lying within Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida. Being more particularly described, as follows: Lot 36, Unit 3 of the Suwannee River Springs Subdivision, as recorded in the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Containing 1.14 acre, more or less.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the special exception.

Copies of the special exception are available for public inspection at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, located at 17651 N.W. 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, City Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 (voice) or 1.800.955.8771 (TTY).

Publish October 21, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet Monday, October 25, 2021, beginning at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – September 27, 2021 CRA Meeting

E. Discussion Items

1. Racquetball Court

2. Community Center

F. Public Comments

G. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish October 21, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 20200018CAAXMX

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GEORGELINA FERNANDEZ AND JUAN C. PRIMELLES A/K/A JUAN PRIMELLES, et al.

Defendant(s).

_______________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 29, 2021, and entered in 20200018CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and GEORGELINA FERNANDEZ; JUAN C. PRIMELLES A/K/A JUAN PRIMELLES; ALIRIA PRIMELLES A/K/A ALIRIA PRIMELLESS are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on November 08, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE, AND THENCE RUN N 00°10’20’’ E, ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF, A DISTANCE OF 248.45 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE N 00°10’20’’ E, ALONG SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 284.90 FEET; THENCE RUN N 89°31’15’’ W, A DISTANCE OF 764.49 FEET; THENCE RUN S 00°10’20’’ W, A DISTANCE OF 284.90 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89°31’15’’ E, A DISTANCE OF 764.49 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 99 NW 40TH AVE, BELL, FL 32619

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 14th day of October, 2021.

Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

By: JA Perryman

As Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Publish October 21 and 28, 2021

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on July 28, 2021:

Carl Salmi, 6710 NE State Rd 47, High Spring, FL 32643 has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 239146-2, authorizing a maximum average daily withdrawals of 0.1357 mgd of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 7 South, Range 16 East, Sections 32 and 33, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish October 21, 2021

