October 21, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Edwin Lewis Bass

Edwin Lewis Bass of Trenton passed away peacefully in his home September 8, 2021.

Edwin Bass was born April 2, 1954. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and hanging out with his family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Edith Thomas Bass; his brother, Jackie Bass and his father, Willie Nelson Bass. He is survived by his stepmother, Bronice Bass; his brother, Willie Ray Bass; his sister, Theresa Islam; his three children, Amber (Bass) of Trenton, Steven Lewis Bass of Trenton, and Joshua Wayne Bass of Crystal River.

A Remembrance of Life will be held on October 30th at the Trenton Community Center starting 1:00 p.m.

_______________

Madene Mills Corbin

Madene Mills Corbin, 73, of Cross City, FL passed away October 11, 2021.

Ms. Corbin was born September 2, 1948 in Steinhatchee, Florida and had been a lifelong Dixie County resident. She had been a member of the Jena First Baptist Church, and in her spare time she enjoyed growing flowers and spending time with her beloved dog Bobo.

Ms. Corbin is survived by her life partner of 45 years, Johnny Gainey; daughter, Theresa Corbin Erickson; her son, William “Queed” Corbin; her brothers, Ronnie “Big Boy” Mills and Donnie “Poor Boy” Mills; her sisters, Patricia Schofield (Buddy) and Delores Weeks; her grandchildren, Dusty Cannon (Nichole), T.J. Bond (Krista), Chelsea Carter, Elijah Elliot, and Emmett Erickson; four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Quincey and Mary Mills and her sisters, Edith Fowler and Shelia Butler.

Funeral services for Ms. Corbin were held October 15, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City Chapel. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Elvie Eleanor Holt

Elvie Eleanor Holt, 88, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Elvie was born April 5, 1933. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She gave sacrificially for her husband and children over her own life and needs. She was a veteran and served our country as a nurse in the Air Force.

Elvie was a faithful woman who loved the Lord. Elvie will be missed by her husband of 68 years, Ray Holt; six children, eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She shared her faith with her family and because of that they love the Lord. Because of Elvie’s faith, so many love the Lord, and that impact will be passed on for generations. That is greater than any worldly possession left behind.

Rest in peace until we see you again. We all love you and look forward to being with you in eternity.

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and they staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Psalms 23

_______________

June Barbara Wickham Jaco

June Barbara Wickham Jaco, 84, of Gainesville, FL passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Tri-County Nursing Home in Trenton, FL. Passing away 5 days shy of celebrating her 85th birthday. However sad, but finally at peace and no longer living in silence and wheelchair bound with an elder body that no longer serves her well.

June was born in Margate County of Kent, England to Wallace Murray and Rose Mabel Marshall Wickham. She shared vivid early memories growing up during WWII. Upon finishing school, she worked as a laundress before meeting and marrying a USAF Service Man. Once married, she left Jolly Old England and made her home eventually in Gainesville, FL. Her parents and two brothers also came to the States after being sponsored by her sister and her brother-in-law who were residents of Florida. June had several longtime friends in Gainesville and worked as a nursery schoolteacher, as a cottage parent at Sunland Training Center and finally found her niche as a home healthcare aide in private duty care for several years before retiring in the late 90’s.

She seldom met a stranger, wasn’t one to sit still and loved to talk; be it in person or on the phone. She never learned to drive, but that never stopped her from getting to where she wanted to go. Most people knew her as the lady who dressed up to walk to the store; matching from head to toe; lipstick included, (for this reason, affectionately called the Queen Bee) even if it was just a trip for groceries. She had one of those faces that people recognized from 20 years ago. With family and friends close by, she enjoyed inviting them over for a spot of tea or dinner at any given opportunity, as she was someone who loved to have company.

June is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Virginia Anne Gray; daughter in law, Myra Gray and brother-in-law, William C. Ward. Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn (Howard) Cruse of Bell, FL; her son, Michael A. Gray of Keystone Heights, FL; her sister, Diane Ward also of Keystone Heights; two brothers, David (Trish) Wickham of Gainesville, FL and Peter (Barbara) Wickham also of Keystone Heights, FL; four grandchildren, Keri, Amanda, Erin, and Jacob; seven great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Truly blessed, what a carry on and “Oh to be a Mommy Dearie” were words she had said often in jest!

A life well lived, one to be cherished, she will be missed. However, as she requested, linger a little longer with fond memories of June at seeing a pretty sunset.

A small informal Celebration of Life was held on October 16th at Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton, FL.

_______________

Eva Mae Swanson (Mikell)

Eva entered into eternal rest on October 10, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

Eva Mae Swanson (Mikell) was born on March 5, 1939 on the farm in Bell (Trenton), Florida. She came from a large close knit family of 10 children and attended Trenton High School. Upon graduation, she moved to the big city of Gainesville, FL and worked as a bank teller. She met and married Rafael Rodriguez and after 10 years of marriage and four children they divorced in 1971.

As a single mom, Eva did a fantastic job raising four children, Eva (Bill), Lori (Marty), Pete (Monica), and Joaquin (Lisa). Eva worked fulltime and attending college, all while being a diligent disciple of Christ to her children and her church. Weekends often involved chores and a visit to one of her siblings in Gainesville or taking her “city kids” out to the farm so they could experience her childhood country life with their cousins.

In 1975, Eva met Steve Swanson while both working for the City of Gainesville and got married a year later. Steve wholeheartedly embraced family life and his love of adventure and outdoors by introducing the joys of camping to Eva’s family.

New job opportunities for Steve opened a new chapter in their lives. After departing Gainesville in 1978 they lived in diverse parts of the USA such as: Thornton, CO; Sedona, AZ; Decatur, IL and finally Marana, AZ. Although these locations seem varied, there was always a purpose, family. For example, Eva’s move to Sedona allowed her to be closer to three of her children and their kids. She and Steve spent many weekends in Phoenix and Tucson doing family events. While living in Decatur she was close to Steve’s family in Beloit, WI as well as her son in Chesterfield, MO and always jumped in to be a nurse or come down so Steve could catch the boy’s game.

Eva enjoyed traveling and got several things off her bucket list including a trip to the Holy Land and Ireland. The ability to travel with her friends made these events especially meaningful. In addition, there were the summer road trips to the Rockies and Wisconsin that allowed her to share her love of the outdoors with her kids and grandkids. She was never afraid to jump in the car to drive across country to see her sisters and brothers or kids. Otherwise, she was off to a farm auction with Steve to make sure he didn’t spend too much “on junk”.

By far, landscaping was her greatest passion and her week would be filled with designing and working in her yard(s) where she would work the soil, tier the yard with large six inch beams she lugged around by herself, planting and replanting her yard because she didn’t like the way things looked. In addition, she would often be “hands on” with landscaping projects at her church grounds over the years as well.

Upon Steve’s passing, Eva moved back to Arizona, even though she wasn’t a big fan of the desert, to be closer to her three children and her grandkids. Even here she was able to use her creativity to design and build her yard with a beautiful desert theme. Eventually, the years of landscaping caught up with her and she moved into Watermark at Continental Ranch where she made several friends and kept the staff on their toes. She loved spending her limited time, before dialysis treatments, with the ladies from church or catching up with family. However, the afternoons were primarily dedicated to “her routine” that she followed like an Army general.

She was preceded in death by her husband (Stephen). Eva is survived by her children and her sister, Blanche Sanders; brother, Tommy Mikell; her much adored grandchildren, Josh, Dahlia, Jade, Jared, Candida, Khole, Jordan, Elliott, Adrianna, Isaac, Hannah, and Chance and eight great grandkids.

A viewing was held at Evergreen Chapel October 18, 2021 followed by graveside committal service at Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson, AZ.

_______________