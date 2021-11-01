October 28, 2021 Legals

Share !



FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY

NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic, (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, each as amended from time to time, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to assist property owners who wish to construct, install or otherwise obtain qualifying improvements identified by the Legislature including, but not limited to, energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements, in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes, as amended (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of Qualifying Improvements. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, after a public hearing to be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, November 9, 2021, the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices, 401 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida. In the event of a local or national emergency, a hurricane, or any other interfering circumstance (e.g., flare-up of the pandemic), if necessary, the meeting may be continued to a time, date, and place certain, and notice thereof will be posted on the Agency’s website, or if circumstances permit this public meeting may be conducted ‘virtually’. Accordingly, please check the Agency’s website to see if the decision and opportunity to allow for the public hearing to be conducted by electronic, telephonic, or virtual means -- and not by in-person attendance -- will be employed. Such resolution electing to use such uniform method will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. A copy of the proposed form of resolution and other information may be viewed at the Agency’s website: www.FloridaPACE.Gov. Advance written communication will be given equal weight to comments or objections made in person, and may be submitted to the Board in advance at Info@FloridaPACE.Gov; and, should be received by the Agency on or before November 3, 2021, so that copies can be distributed to Board members for advance review and hearing preparation purposes. Any person desiring to speak in person may appear at the public hearing. If any person decides to appeal any decision made with respect to any matter considered at this public hearing such person will need a record of proceedings and for such purpose such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made at their own expense and which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is based. Any person requiring a special accommodation at this meeting due to disability or physical impairment or needing an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Agency at 850-400-PACE at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. If hearing impaired, Florida Relay Service numbers for assistance are (800) 955-8771 (tdd) or (800) 955-8770 (voice).

By Order of the Board of Directors of the Florida PACE Funding Agency.

Publish October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 20200018CAAXMX

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GEORGELINA FERNANDEZ AND JUAN C. PRIMELLES A/K/A JUAN PRIMELLES, et al.

Defendant(s).

_______________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 29, 2021, and entered in 20200018CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and GEORGELINA FERNANDEZ; JUAN C. PRIMELLES A/K/A JUAN PRIMELLES; ALIRIA PRIMELLES A/K/A ALIRIA PRIMELLESS are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on November 08, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE, AND THENCE RUN N 00°10’20’’ E, ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF, A DISTANCE OF 248.45 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE N 00°10’20’’ E, ALONG SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 284.90 FEET; THENCE RUN N 89°31’15’’ W, A DISTANCE OF 764.49 FEET; THENCE RUN S 00°10’20’’ W, A DISTANCE OF 284.90 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89°31’15’’ E, A DISTANCE OF 764.49 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 99 NW 40TH AVE, BELL, FL 32619

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 14th day of October, 2021.

Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

By: JA Perryman

As Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Publish October 21 and 28, 2021

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, November 01, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. – Budget Amendment

2021-002

1. Resolution 2021-27 – General

Fund Budget Amendment

2. Resolution 2021-28 – Fire

District Fund Budget Amendment

3. Resolution 2021-29 - EMS

Fund Budget Amendment

4:20 p.m. – Budget Amendment

2021-003

1. Resolution 2021-30 – General

Fund Budget Amendment

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish October 28, 2021

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING EQUESTRIAN TRAIL EASEMENTS LOCATED IN MEADOW WOOD TRAILS SUBDIVISION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 18, 2021 the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida adopted a Resolution vacating, abandoning, discontinuing, and closing equestrian trail easements located in Meadow Wood Trails Subdivision, being more particularly described in the Resolution. Said Resolution is as follows:

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-20

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING EQUESTRIAN TRAIL EASEMENTS LOCATED IN MEADOW WOOD TRAILS, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 79, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

WHEREAS, The Meadow Wood Trails Owners’ Association, Inc., has petitioned the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, to vacate and abandon certain equestrian trail easements within the plat of Meadow Wood Trails, a subdivision according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 3, page 79, Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, Petitioners allege that the equestrian trails are not utilized for equestrian activities as initially contemplated by the developers and have become overgrown and pose either a liability under present overgrown condition or a large maintenance expense if to be brought back into safe condition; and

WHEREAS, All owners within Meadow Wood Trails have consented to the vacation of the equestrian easements and have demonstrated support thereof by quit claiming the land underlying the equestrian easements to the Meadow Wood Trails Owners’ Association, Inc., to facilitate the vacation process; and

WHEREAS, The equestrian trails were recreational in nature and are not being utilized by the property owners, are not open for use by any other members of the public and do not impair access to the respective properties; and

WHEREAS, This Board has determined that the equestrian easements should be vacated and abandoned as requested in the Petition; and

WHEREAS, a duly noticed Public Hearing has been held to consider the question, and upon consideration thereof,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THAT:

1) The Petition by the Meadow Wood Trails Owners’ Association, Inc., to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close certain equestrian trail easements within the plat of Meadow Wood Trails, a subdivision according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 3, page 79, Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, is hereby granted.

2) Petitioners are directed to record a certified copy of this Resolution in the Gilchrist County Official Records.

3) The Clerk of the Circuit Court is hereby directed to show on the official map or plat of Meadow Wood Trails, as recorded in Plat Book 3, page 79, that these equestrian easements have been vacated.

4) Petitioners are directed to quit claim deed the property underlying the easements back to the respective abutting lot owners.

5) This resolution shall take effect immediately upon its adoption.

This resolution is passed during a convened regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners in and for Gilchrist County, this 18th day of October, 2021.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

/s/ Sharon A. Langford

Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Todd Newton

Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners

Publish October 28, 2021

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF A RESOLUTION VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING “PINE RIDGE” AND “PRAIRIE VIEW” SUBDIVISIONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 18, 2021 the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida adopted a Resolution vacating, abandoning, discontinuing, and closing “PINE RIDGE” Subdivision and “PRAIRIE VIEW” Subdivision, located in Gilchrist County, Florida as more particularly described in the Resolution. Said Resolution is as follows:

RESOLUTION NO. 2021-26

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, VACATING, ABANDONING, DISCONTINUING, AND CLOSING “PINE RIDGE”, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 47, AND “PRAIRIE VIEW”, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 48, ALL IN THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

WHEREAS, The owners of all lots in “Pine Ridge” and “Prairie View”, subdivisions of land lying within Gilchrist County, Florida, have petitioned the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, to vacate and abandon the plats thereof recorded in Plat Book 3, page 47, and Plat Book 3, page 48; and

WHEREAS, The Petitioners have designed and proposed certain new business uses for the lands that are inconsistent with the plats as they presently exist; and

WHEREAS, Petitioners have received from this Board a Conditional Special Use Permit, contingent in part on the vacation of said plats; and

WHEREAS, this Board has determined that the County of Gilchrist nor the public will be harmed and that the plats should be vacated and abandoned as requested in the Petition; and

WHEREAS, a duly noticed Public Hearing has been held to consider the question, and upon consideration thereof,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, THAT:

1) The Petition by A4 Capital, LLC, to vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close, the Plats of “Pine Ridge” and “Prairie View”, subdivisions according to the plats thereof recorded in Plat Book 3, page 47 and Plat Book 3, page 48, Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, is hereby granted and said subdivisions are hereby vacated, abandoned, discontinued and closed and the lands formerly platted are returned to the status of un-platted section lands.

2) Petitioners are directed to record a certified copy of this Resolution in the Gilchrist County Official Records.

3) The Clerk of the Circuit Court is hereby directed to show on the official maps or plats of “Pine Ridge” and “Prairie View”, recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 47 and Plat Book 3, Page 48, by prominent stamp or other clear and unequivocal means, that the plats have been vacated, abandoned, discontinued and closed.

4) This resolution shall take effect immediately upon its adoption.

This resolution is passed during a convened regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners in and for Gilchrist County, this 18th day of October, 2021.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

/s/ Sharon A. Langford

Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Todd Newton

Clerk to the Board of County Commissioners

Publish October 28, 2021

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

On October 19, 2021, The Gilchrist County School Board voted to adopt a new textbook for Marine Science to be implemented beginning in November 2021.

The Marine Science textbook can be viewed at the Gilchrist County School Board Office, 310 NW 11th Ave, Trenton, FL or online: https://my.mheducation.com/login; Username: FL612SCIDEMOSTU;

Password: fl2018science.

If you would like to protest the adoption of this textbook, please complete the textbook challenge form, which is available at the Gilchrist County School Board Office or online @ www.gilchristschools.org, and submit it to the Gilchrist County School Board Office no later than November 18, 2021.

Publish October 28, November 4, 11, and 18, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000057-CAAM

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 2004-1 TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, JOHN DOE,

Defendant.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Final Judgement dated October 6, 2021 entered in Civil Case No. 21-2018-CA-000057-CAAM in Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 2004-1 TRUST, Plaintiff and SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, are Defendant(s), Todd Newton, Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash beginning at 11:00 AM at www.gilchist.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statues on December 13, 2021 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPT FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY.

Property Address; 5050 NE 80th Ave., High Springs, FL 32643.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

Dated October 20, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

JA Perryman

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Submitted By: Jason M Vanslette

Kelley Kronenberg

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Service Email: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

Pub. October 28 and November 4, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2021-CP-000055

Division

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN R. TOWNSEND

Deceased.

___________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN R. TOWNSEND, deceased, whose date of death was August 4, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main St., #1004, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is October 21, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative: Nathan L. Townsend

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 0095885

1000 Legion Place, Ste. 1200

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 792-6100

Fax: (407) 982-1314

E-Mail: nathan@nltlaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: service@nltlaw.com

Personal Representative:

C. L. Townsend, Jr.

2785 Golf Lake Drive

Plant City, Florida 33566

Publish: Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 2021

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on September 14, 2021:

David T. Matson, of FDEP, 3800 Commonwealth Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32399 has submitted an environmental resource permit (ERP) application number ERP-041-234956-3. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 16 East, and includes 10 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish October 28, 2021

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle: VIN: 5TFCZ5AN9JX129437; Year: 2018; Make: TOYT; Model: Tacoma* will be sold at Public Auction November 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Publish October 28, 2021

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle: VIN: 1G6KD52B6RU274174; Year: 1994; Make: CADI; Model: DeVille*; will be sold at Public Auction November 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Tri-County Towing & Recovery Inc. 352-493-1818 Office 352-260-0850 Fax 352-672-8486 Cell

Publish October 28, 2021

