October 28, 2021 Obituaries

Crystal Bass

Ms. Crystal Ann Bass, 37, of Bell, FL, passed away tragically on October 19, 2021 after she was involved in an automobile accident.

Crystal was born on September 27, 1984, in Clermont, FL. She grew up in the Lake County area before moving to Gilchrist County six years ago to be with family. She worked in nursing for many years, the last five years with the Palms Medical Group. She loved painting and enjoyed her farm animals. She is preceded in death by her PePa, Sam Bass and mother-in-law, Sheila Belasky.

Crystal is survived by her children, Devon Cowles, Alyssa, Steven Jr. and Gavin Johnson, all of Bell, FL; her father, Jeff Bass of Mascot, FL; her Mema, Mildred (Bill) Chaney of Mascot, FL; her sisters, Beverley Bass of Leesburg, FL, Lora (Chris) Wright of Tampa, and Brandy (Jonathon) Hooks of Mascot, FL; her nieces and nephews, Jacob Wright, Julia, Jasper, Jackson Hooks and Nathan Wright; father of her children, Steven Johnson Sr; her father-in-law, Arty Belasky; her sister-in-law, Jessica (Adam) Moore and kids, Peyton and Landon; brother-in-law, John (Katie) Belasky and their kids, Jonathon, Kyleigh, and Joshua; best friends, Rebecca Horton and LeAnne (Ronnie) Odum and their kids, Trinity, Tru and Braxton.

A Celebration of Crystal’s Life was held on October 24th at the Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Celebration of Life for Edwin Bass

A Celebration of Life for Edwin Bass will be held October 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm at The Community Center in Trenton. This will be a gathering to remember our father, brother and friend. If you would like to bring a covered dish, the family would be appreciative. If you have any photos you would like used for the celebration, please send to gatrgal2008@hotmail.com.

_____________

Sharon Hodge

Sharon Elizabeth Hodge, 64, of Old Town, FL passed away October 16, 2021.

Ms. Hodge was born December 25, 1956 in Los Angeles, CA. Ms. Hodge was a hard worker up until her retirement and enjoyed reading, crocheting and spending time with her family.

Ms. Hodge is survived by her children, Maile (Steven) Box, Sandy (John) Forehand and Casey Reedy; her sisters, Shirlie Rose, Cathryn Ramos and Diane Fields; her brothers, Frank, Steve and David Ramos; her grandchildren, Trey Hall, Jared, Ashely and Tyler Crews, Ryker Box, Kimber and Jesse Almanza, John Forehand, Kyndall and Kylie O’Steen; her great-grandchild, Sebastian Almanza; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dolores Ramos.

A private family memorial service is scheduled for a later date. Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Watson Funeral Home in Trenton, Florida.

Maria J. Harris

Ms. Maria J. Harris, age 86, of Trenton, FL, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2021 at Palm Gardens in Gainesville.

She was born on November 12, 1934 in Panama City, Panama, them moved to the United States and began a career in nursing. She lived in St. Petersburg, FL before moving to Trenton in 1977 where she worked at Ayers Nursing Home until her retirement. Ms. Maria loved being in the kitchen cooking and baking and trying new recipes, but she was most famous for her biscuits. She was also a very talented seamstress. But most of all she was ’‘mama” to everyone. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, DeLois V. Harris.

Ms. Maria is survived by her children, Sandra Harris (Bobby) Bratcher, David B. Harris, and Thomas D. Carlucci (Donna French); her grandchildren, Anthony Carlucci (Kelly), Eric Bratcher, Laura Bratcher, Michael Harris and Sarah Harris; three great-grandchildren and her sister, Toni Del Prete.

There was a graveside service to honor Ms. Maria’s life on October 27th at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Bell, FL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Terry Hudson

Mrs. Terry Lynn (Akers) Hudson, age 64, of Trenton, FL, passed away on October 24, 2021 at the North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville.

She was born on August 20, 1957 in Orlando to Billie and Mary Elizabeth Akers. Terry moved to this area in 1991 to be closer to family. She was a talented florist and worked for St. Cloud Florist in St. Cloud, FL, then when she moved to Trenton, owned and operated T’s Treasures for several years. She also loved to garden and organize family events.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Mark Anthony Akers and her nephew, Mathew Akers.

Terry is survived by her husband of 36 years, Frank Hudson of Trenton; her son, Joshua (Jackie) Akers of Valdosta; granddaughter, Libbie Akers of Valdosta; sisters, Kathy Jo (Tim) Phinney of Kissimmee and Sherry Leah (George) Kremer of Mosspoint, MS; godson, Billy (Kayla) Phinney of Orlando; nephew, George (Peyton) Kremer of Mosspoint, MS; a host of extended family also survive.

A Celebration of Terry’s Life will be held on Wednesday, November 3rd at 6:00 pm at Watson-Milton Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 4-6:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Dorothy Norman

Ms. Dorothy May (Myers) Norman, age 93, of Trenton, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 9, 1928 in Bloomingdale, NJ to Frederick and Blanche (Cone) Myers. After growing up in NJ, she and her family moved to Orlando in 1973 to get away from the cold weather. In 1994, she moved up to the Tri County area. Ms. Dorothy was a housewife who enjoyed canning vegetables, crocheting and doing genealogy with the family. One of her most proud accomplishments was being a charter member to the Milton First Aide Squad in 1959 in Milton, NY.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Emil Norman and her four brothers, Earl, Roy, Bob and John.

Ms. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Emil H. (Chris) Norman, Jon David (Sandra) Norman, Larry Norman and Marc (Carol) Norman; her daughters, Linda Caffrey, Wendy Woods, Terry (Jeff) Underwood and Lori (Steve) Roberts; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 29th at 4:15 pm at the Chiefland Cemetery in Chiefland, FL. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday from 2-4:00 pm at Watson-Milton Funeral Home in Trenton, FL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________