Riverside Christian defeats Canterbury in 8-man football

The Riverside Christian Wranglers traveled to St. Petersburg Friday night where they defeated the Canterbury School of Florida, 36-8 in 8-man high school football action.

The Wrangler’s Jason Cannon set the pace for the offense as the running back scored 3 touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards. Carter Hodge, the Wrangler’s signal caller, dashed for 2 touchdowns and completed passes to gain Riverside over 100 yards in the game. The Wrangler’s Trevor Valasco was the Hit Man on defense as he had 6 solo tackles and 3 assists in this victory that improved Riverside’s record to 4-2.

Riverside Christian will travel to Jacksonville Friday where they will play Old Plank Academy in a district contest. GO Wranglers!