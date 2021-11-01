Riverside Christian wins first District Title in 8-Man football

Share !



The Riverside Christian Academy Wranglers won their first District Title since the program began to compete in an 8-man football conference. The Wranglers clinched their 1st First Coast Division Title after defeating the No. 1 seat in the district, Florida School of Deaf & Blind of St Augustine, 61-20.

The Wrangler’s quarterback Carter Hodge had an impressive night as the senior led the Wrangler’s to score on every offensive possession in this game. The quarterback recorded 250 yards of offense, scoring 3 touchdowns. One of the scores came on a 4th and 1 yard, when Hodge ran 38 yards for the touchdown. Jason Cannon had a big game as he recorded 200 yards of offense, and 4 scores. The Wrangler’s defense played well as junior Trevor Valasco had 10 tackles and 1 interception that returned 42 yards to put the Wranglers on the 10-yard line.

The Wranglers will host the first round in the Regional play on Friday night at 7 p.m. Please come out and support your Wranglers football team as they play to earn a state title. GO Wranglers!