Riverside Wranglers defeat Duval Charter

The Riverside Wranglers defeated Duval Charter Friday night, 28-19 to improve their overall record to 3-2.

The Wranglers’ Carter Hodge had rushed for 200 yards on offense and scored two touchdowns. Jason Cannon had 200 yards of offense and scored two touchdowns. Trevor Valasco led the Wrangler’s defense with 12 total tackles.

Riverside will be traveling to St Petersburg this Friday to play Canterbury. The Wrangler’s coaches and administration are very proud of Riverside for competing their way in their first 8-man season.