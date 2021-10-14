Runnin’ Bulldogs Participate in Annual Bobcat Classic

Share !



By: Brad Surrency

The Runnin’ Bulldogs Cross Country team travelled to Santa Fe College on Saturday, October 9th to participate in the annual Bobcat Classic Cross Country Meet hosted by Buchholz High School. Bell was among 30 different teams to compete in the meet and the only school in the Tri-County area to participate.

Addison Lunn and Isabella Kreinbihl received medals by placing 9th and 10th in their race. Lunn finished 9th with a time of 25 minutes, 34.4 seconds and Kreinbihl was right behind her, placing 10th with a time of 25 minutes, 54.6 seconds.

On the boy’s side, Mitchell Anderson made his PR (personal record) of the season by finishing his 3.2 mile run with a time of 21 minutes, 44.7 seconds. Anderson placed 24th out of 93 runners. A great job was done by all the Runnin’ Bulldog cross country runners.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs will be running at Trenton on Thursday, October 14th and finishing the regular season at Live Oak in the Suwannee Bulldog Invitational on Saturday, October 23rd. The district meet will be held at Alligator Lake in Lake City on Tuesday, October 26th. For a list of all results, log on to halfmilerunning.com/bobcat classic.