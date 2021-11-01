Trenton Commission adjusts Garbage Rates in Resolution 2021-11

Share !



The Trenton City Commission held their second and final Regular Meeting in October, Monday night when Mayor Lee Deen and Commissioners Randy Rutter and Craig Ruede approved Resolution 2021-11, to adjust the rates and exemptions for garbage collection in the City of Trenton. Trenton City attorney David M Lang, Jr. presented Resolution 2021-11 to the board. The Commission discussed the Resolution before Commissioner Randy Rutter made a motion to approve Resolution 2021-11. Commissioner Craig Ruede gave a second to the motion as the board approved the motion by a unanimous, 3-0 vote. Commissioners Haley and Hellams were not in attendance at this meeting.

The Resolution under Section 1, Levy of garbage collection fees: identifies that residential and churches hand collection pick-up, two pick-ups per week of a 96 gallon container will be charged $28-24 per month, this fee includes the additional $2.00 fee for furniture pickup and yard waste pickup per month. Starting Nov. 1, residents can leave out 3 items of furniture on the first Tuesday of the month. Yard debris will be picked up on the first Thursday of each month. This includes all loose debris such as grass clippings, leaves, and palm fronds. These items should be containerized in garbage cans or in compostable paper bags. (See Page 8 of this edition for complete information on the new services provided by City of Trenton and Waste Pro Services). If you have any further garbage pickup call Trenton City Hall at 352-463-4000.

---

The City Commission held a City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency meeting Monday evening. The three members attending this meeting discussed the future of the Racquetball Courts in the Southeast Trenton City Park. City Manager Lyle Wilkerson reported that the City of Trenton is working to clean up the facility that was reported to have been constructed from revenues received from a recreational grant in the mid 1980s. Attorney Lang explained the grant funding could restrict the City of Trenton from removing the facility from the park, even though the public doesn’t use the courts any more.

The City Manager explained that he would research the grant funding and report back to the Commission in the next meeting.