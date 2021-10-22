Trenton defeats Hamilton County

Share !



The Trenton Tigers defeated the Hamilton County Trojans Friday night in Trenton to improve their regular season (4-4) record.

Trenton took a 16-7 lead into intermission. These two teams got fired up in the second half as the Tigers scored 34 points to take a 50-34 victory. The Trojans managed to score 27 points in the 3rd and 4th quarters.

The Tigers will travel to Hilliard to play the undefeated Flashes Friday night. This game will kickoff at 7 p.m.