Trenton Public Safety Cadet Program approved by City Commission

The Trenton City Commission took action Monday night during the first regular meeting in October to approve the Trenton Public Safety Cadet Program. Public Safety Chief Matt Rexroat addressed the Commission as the program was on the agenda as an action item. Chief Rexroat explained that this Cadet Program will be under the Trenton Department of Public Safety and will welcome youth from 14-19 years of age. The Chief pointed out that the Cadet Program would be no cost to the City of Trenton. The Chief recognized Officer Reeves, the program volunteer director. Officer Reeves explained that the Cadet Program would be involved in the community and will be participating in the upcoming “Nightmare on First Street”, October 30th at Depot Greens in Trenton.

Commissioner Cloud Haley made a motion to approve the Trenton Public Safety Cadet Program in the City of Trenton. Commissioner Randy Rutter gave a second to the motion as the Commission approved the motion by a unanimous, 5-0 vote.

---

Trenton City Manager gave the Commission an update on the Old Trenton City Hall. Lyle Wilkerson pointed out that he has been in communication with representatives of the Florida Department of Health. The Health Department would like to restore the facility and use it for administrative offices for staff in the City of Trenton. He discussed the possibilities with the City Commission and explained that the Health Department intends to use the entire two-story building.

Mr. Wilkerson asked the Commission for direction to continue working out the details, too once again bring the historic City Hall building back to life. The Commission agreed that having the historic building back in operation would be an asset to downtown Trenton and would also provide needed space for the Health Department in Trenton.

---

Mr. Wilkerson reported that Andrew Carswell was in attendance at the Monday evening Commission meeting. Mr. Carswell, an engineer with Mills Engineering Company reported to the Commission that he is in the process of updating an application that would be submitted to the proper authorities that will allow the City of Trenton to go out to bid for construction services on the CRA program in Northwest Trenton by the end of this year.

The City of Trenton has been involved in a CRA program since 2017 trying to have a portion of NW Second Street, NW First Avenue and NW First Street improved and resurfaced. The Florida Department of Transportation has a storm water retention area along NW First Avenue and the FDOT has not been willing to cooperate with the City of Trenton to complete this CRA project involving right of way property and fencing of the large retention area.

The Mayor having no other business to come before the Commission, adjourned this meeting at 6:45 p.m.