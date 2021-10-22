Umatilla slips by Bell in final period

Share !



The Bell Bulldogs welcomed Umatilla to the Dawg Pound Friday night. Umatilla took the momentum in the fourth period to score 14 points to escape with a victory.

The Bulldogs Hayden Brown completed 10 of 16 passes for 85 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions. Connor Hastings had 13 carries for 31 yards.

The Bulldogs will travel to Monticello Friday night to play Aucilla Christian. This game will kickoff at 7 p.m.