The Bell Bulldogs welcomed Umatilla to the Dawg Pound Friday night. Umatilla took the momentum in the fourth period to score 14 points to escape with a victory.
The Bulldogs Hayden Brown completed 10 of 16 passes for 85 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions. Connor Hastings had 13 carries for 31 yards.
The Bulldogs will travel to Monticello Friday night to play Aucilla Christian. This game will kickoff at 7 p.m.
Umatilla slips by Bell in final period
The Bell Bulldogs welcomed Umatilla to the Dawg Pound Friday night. Umatilla took the momentum in the fourth period to score 14 points to escape with a victory.