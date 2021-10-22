Undersheriff Robert Willis makes arrest north of Bell

Share !



On Wednesday, October 13th just after school got out Undersheriff Robert Willis chased down a reckless driver just North of Bell on US Hwy 129.

Willis was traveling North on 129 when a vehicle driving over 100 miles per hour passed him and numerous other vehicles, including a Gilchrist County school bus, on a double yellow line near the Gilchrist County Emergency Operations Center.

The vehicle driven by Joshua D. Howell, a white male, 21 years of age, was ultimately directed off the road North of CR 340 near Philman’s - 83 Inc., by Willis because the driver didn’t yield to the lights and siren.

Howell was removed from the vehicle after failing to comply with directions. An investigation by Undersheriff Willis, Captain Todd Holley, and Deputy Jovani Valencia revealed Howell was allegedly under the influence of alcohol also, later submitting to a breath test which was more than double the legal limit.

Howell was arrested and charged with DUI and Willful and Wanton Reckless Driving and taken to the Gilchrist County Jail where County Judge Sheree Lancaster set a $15,000.00 bond at first appearance.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said, “Such blatant disregard for the safety of others along our roadways will not be tolerated. Luckily, Undersheriff Willis was present and observed this individuals recklessness and most likely saved other motorists lives as well as the individual and his passengers.”