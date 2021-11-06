Bell FFA Shin-Dig and Auction to be held Nov. 9

Share !



Bell FFA Alumni will be hosting supper at the Annual Bell FFA Shin-Dig and Auction on Tuesday, Nov. 9th, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Bell High School Cafeteria.

The evening will include supper, a fund raiser auction and lots of fun.

Come on out and support the Bell FFA students at the Shin-Dig.

If you are unable to make the event, but would like to help the students donations can be made by sending a check to Bell FFA Alumn, at P.O. Box 764, Bell, FL 32619. Thanks you for helping our FFA students.