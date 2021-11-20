Bell FFA Shin Dig draws large crowd

Share !



By Joy Nazworth, Bell FFA Alumni

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 the Bell FFA Alumni held their annual FFA Shin-dig and auction. The night started out with opening and closing ceremony by the Bell FFA officers, followed by fellowship and a delicious BBQ meal. Following the meal, the fun began with the auction kicking off. This year, Grady Jones, Jr. graciously auctioned off 78 items ensuring the highest bid was won. The items auctioned off varied from homemade cakes, classroom shop projects, paintings, and homemade crafts made by students and community members.

This year, the highest auctioned item was made by Janice Nazworth, a senior at Bell High School, who made a wooden American flag. This item sold for a whopping $775 and was purchased by The VanAernam Family with Trinity Timber. Because of the support of our community, we raised over $9,000.

All the money donated will be used in various ways to help the students of the Bell FFA chapters, including trip sponsorships, awards, meals and senior scholarships. Along with items made by the students, we had various members of the community donate items.

We are especially thankful for Rick Hodge, with Kickin Cowboy seasoning for donating the BBQ sauce and meat seasoning. Along with Stevie and Amanda Borek with GTO Farms, for the fresh sweet corn that was provided with the meal.

If you are wanting to get involved and help with further events, the Bell FFA Alumni and Supporters meet every 3rd Tuesday (excluding December), of the month at the Bell Ag Department. We encourage all who want to support our local chapters to join us, our Mailing address is P.O. Box 764 Bell, FL 32619.

We are very thankful for everyone who supported the annual auction, it’s because of our community and supporters that we once again had a successful event.