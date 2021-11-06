Bell High School Homecoming King and Queen contestants

Share !



Don’t forget, the annual “Bulldog Growl” will be held at the Iris Roberts Auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, November 4th. Admission will be $1.00 ages 5 - Adults. Free for children 4 years and younger. Doors will not open until 6:15 p.m.

The Bell Homecoming Parade will start at 1:30 p.m., Friday, November 5th. Line up begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Bell Park across from the Family Dollar Store.

On Friday, November 5th, the Fightin’ Bulldogs will take on Providence High School at the “Bone Yard”. The Game time will start at 7:00 p.m. with the Homecoming Show taking place at halftime.

Come on out and help Bell High School celebrate Homecoming 2021 as we show everyone that the “Bulldogs Got Game!”

Please call Bell High School or Libby Surrency at (352) 463-3232 for more information.

Go Dogs!