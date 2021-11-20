Bell JROTC Salutes our Veterans

Share !



Submitted by Bell JROTC

The Bell JROTC had a busy, but gratifying Veteran’s Day week. After much preparation on November 10th, the Bell JROTC along with the middle school leadership class and the Bell Band, conducted the annual Veteran’s Day performance at Bell High School with two performances during the school day. The performances were led by a procession of US State Flags. It also included presentation of the Colors, US Armed Forces Service Flags, living history re-enactors, poems, live music, choreography and patriotic videos. On November 11th the Bell JROTC, again along with the middle school leadership class, participated in the Gilchrist County Veteran’s Day parade in Trenton. The formation was led by banners and the JROTC Color Guard. The cadets remained motivated as they sang cadences along the parade route. All in all, it was a great week and a good opportunity to learn more about the contributions of our Veteran’s and pay respect.