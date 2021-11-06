Blake Delapaz to serve 15 years for DUI Manslaughter

Share !



On Wednesday, October 27, Blake A. Delapaz, of Jacksonville was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was the driver in a wreck that occurred in Gilchrist County three years ago.

On June 9, 2018, four Jacksonville young people were killed when they were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon at the caution light at US 129 and CR-340 just north of Bell. A 2014 Ford Explorer driven by a Trenton women was traveling on US 129 when a 2006 Chevy Impala, driven by Blake A. Delapaz of Jacksonville, was traveling east on CR-340 when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection of US 129 and CR-340. Delapaz failed to yield at the light or stop sign.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported four of the five people traveling in the Impala were killed in the crash that occurred at 5:45 p.m. The Trenton woman, and Blake A. Delapaz, the driver in the Impala, were transported to Shands at UF where they were treated for serious injuries.

Isabella Garcia, 20, Cameron Bell, 18, Hayden Raulerson, 21 and Alysia Littlejohn, 20 all of Jacksonville were killed in the crash. Trooper Ganus reported that all of the passengers in the Impala were not wearing safety belts at the time of the accident.

In December 2019, Delapaz was charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide, DUI with Serious Bodily Injury and DUI with Property Damage. He was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on December 13, 2019 and placed in the Duval County Jail at that time with a bond of $950,000 bond.

Circuit Court Judge David P. Kreider, who presided over the case said, he was the third judge to be involved with this case. Delapaz gave up his right to a jury trial and agreed to the plea agreement worked out between his attorney and the State Attorney’s Office.

Parents, family and friends of Garcia, Bell, Raulerson, and Littlejohn were allowed to give their victims statements for well over an hour before he was sentenced, last Wednesday afternoon. Sad, heartbreaking statements about how their lives have been effected by the loss of their loved ones in the wreck were given. It was clear that the families lives have not been the same since this tragic wreck three years ago.

Judge Kreider read the sentence at the end of the hearing. Delapaz was given 15 years in Florida State Prison, then five years probation, and his drivers license is permanently revoked.