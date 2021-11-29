Construction of new Cafetorium at Trenton Middle High moving forward

Share !



The new anticipated cafetorium at Trenton is in the middle of construction at this time. The scheduled date of completion was expected to be February of 2022. But, due to delays, the date of completion is expected to be May 2022. Students will probably not use the new building until August 2022.

The Gilchrist County School Board, Superintendent Dr. Jim Surrency, staff, and guests toured the building during the regular school board meeting, last week. The tour was lead by David Spencer, the Director of Operations for the Gilchrist County School Board, and two Architects from JRA, who designed the cafetorium.

The new building features a sloped floor in the auditorium area that will have 300 fixed seats, and there will be pull out bleachers with chair backs for additional seating. The combination of seating in the auditorium area will provide seating for 1,000 people. Cheri Langford, Principal at Trenton High School, said, “We picked neutral colors for the interior because we wanted to keep it easy to decorate for special events.”

There are two dressing rooms and two bathrooms off the stage area. It also has wheelchair ramps on each side of the stage as well as stairs.

The lunch area will have four lunch service lines, a large dining area, and an outside covered dining area. It was reported that the kitchen will be state-of-the-art, with all the latest appliances.

The outside of the cafetorium will be brick and will coordinate with the brick on the new gym. The building will feature a large portico at the front entrance which faces a beautiful old Live Oak. The plans call for a large paved parking area across from the cafetorium, near the old Ag building. When finished, there will be a circular drive, around a large new retention pond, that will be used as a new bus loop and drop-off area next school year.