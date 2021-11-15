Fugitive Steven Stacy captured in Trenton

Share !



Levy County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, the Trenton Department of Public Safety and the United States Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Unit located and arrested Steven Stacy around 5:00 p.m. November 3, 2021 in the City of Trenton.

On October 11, 2021 Stacy cut his electronic ankle monitoring device and fled on foot from his home north of Williston. Stacy, a registered sex offender who is currently on probation for tampering with evidence in a homicide investigation, had been able to evade capture until November 3rd.

Stacy is being held at the Gilchrist County Jail awaiting transfer to the Levy County Detention Facility.

He will be facing multiple charges to include tampering with an electronic monitoring device, multiple sex offender registration requirement violations and violation of probation. He will be held on a NO BOND until his first court appearance in Levy County.