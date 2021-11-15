Incumbent Cloud Haley announces his candidacy for Trenton City Commission

Share !



My friends, the citizens of Trenton, I filed my intention this week to run for my fourth term as City Commissioner to represent you in District 1 in the City of Trenton.

It has been an honor to serve you and I’m looking forward to serving you for another term. In the past 6 years, we have always maintained a balanced budget, kept our municipal millage rate at 2.25 mills (lowest in the region), and made great improvements in addressing and correcting infrastructure issues that were long over due. Moreover, it was an honor to start the Trenton Redevelopment Committee working with our business owners in the community by providing ways of bringing people to our Community to support our local businesses and provide activities for the citizens of Trenton (big things are coming). With this sincere and profound objective to carry out the unfinished plans I have started.

I’d like to ask for your support by voting for Cloud Haley on December 7th, District 1 City of Trenton, FL.

Thank You,

(352) 215-2077