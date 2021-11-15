November 11, 2021 Legals

Share !



PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

On October 19, 2021, The Gilchrist County School Board voted to adopt a new textbook for Marine Science to be implemented beginning in November 2021.

The Marine Science textbook can be viewed at the Gilchrist County School Board Office, 310 NW 11th Ave, Trenton, FL or online: https://my.mheducation.com/login; Username: FL612SCIDEMOSTU;

Password: fl2018science.

If you would like to protest the adoption of this textbook, please complete the textbook challenge form, which is available at the Gilchrist County School Board Office or online @ www.gilchristschools.org, and submit it to the Gilchrist County School Board Office no later than November 18, 2021.

Publish October 28, November 4, 11, and 18, 2021

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2019-000017-CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF RONALD WAYNE RUDD

VICKI PALMER

Petitioner,

And

LINDA BROGDON, RONNY YOUNG AND RONALD RUDD JR.,

Respondents.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

To: LINDA BROGDON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

The administration of the estate of RONALD WAYNE RUDD., Deceased, File Number 21-2019-000017-CP, is pending in the Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, the contents of the Petition ,venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claim with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

DATED: 11-04-21

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Lindsey B. Lander Esq.

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

(352) 463-1025 Florida Bar No. 144339

Personal Representative:

Vicki Palmer

C/O Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693 Publish November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-CP-51

IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES WALDEN BELL,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CHARLES WALDEN BELL, deceased, whose date of death was September 5, 2021, File Number 2021-CP-051 is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is November 4, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative: NATASHA M. ALLEN

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar Number: 124292

Allen Law Office, PA

8650 NW 172 Lane

Fanning Springs, FL 32693

Telephone: 352/356-8373

E-Mail: contact@allenlawinfo.com

Personal Representative:

SANDRA LOPEZ

PO Box 1117

Avalon, CA 90704

Publish November 4 and 11, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0015-TD

Certificate Number: 137.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT NE COR OF NE/4 OF SW/4 GO ON E LN OF NE/4 OF SW/4 S 0 DEG 10 MIN 10 SEC E 630 FT GO S 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC W 24.05 FT TO POB CONT S 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC W 210 FT GO S 01 DEG 04 MIN 10 SEC E 420 FT GO N 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC E 210 FT GO N 01 DEG 04 MIN 10 SEC W 420 FT TO POB 49/108 67/580 79/99 84/593 91/537 94/401 112/293 ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 35-8-14 GO S 246 FT GO S 61 DEG W 43 FT TO POB CONT S 61 DEG W SS7.28 FT GO S 256.08 FT GO E 210 FT GO N 363.90 FT TO POB CONT 1.48 AC M/L ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 35-8-14 GO S 1050 FT GO W 17.45 FT TO POB CONT W 210 FT GO S 622.30 FT GO E 210 FT GO N 622.30 FT TO POB CONT 3 AC M/L 119/27-28 & ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 35-8-14 FOR A PT OF REF GO S 246 FT GO S 61 DEG W 270.28 FT TO POB CONT S 983.31 FT GO W 100 FT GO N 929.91 FT GO N 61 DEG W 112.60 FT TO POB CONT 2.19 AC M/L 132/434 LESS 1.53 AC TO SHEPHERD 132/433 2008/4967 2009/5963-5964 2009/5965 2010/3362 2010/3440-3442

Assessed to: JOHN HIGHNOTE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of December, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish November 11, 2021

___________________

Nature Coast Regional Water

Authority

Notice of Board Meeting

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 210-9817 or by email at ncrwa@att.net. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 210-9817 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Publish November 11, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-DR-238

VIRGINIA RODRIGUEZ,

Petitioner,

and

ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ COLMANARES

ADDRESS: MEXICO

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Virginia Danielle Rodriguez, whose address is 10490 NW 20th Ave, Chiefland, FL 32626 on or before December 7, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: November 2, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Publish November 11, 18, 25 and December 2, 2021

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-CP-000056

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARIE ANN ANDRADE

Deceased.

___________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Marie Ann Andrade, deceased, whose date of death was June 23, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is November 11, 2021.

Attorney: R. Nadine David, Esq., FBN: 89004, Florida Probate Law Group, PO Box 141135Gainesville, FL 32614 Phone: (352) 352-2654 E-Mail: ndavid@floridaprobatelawgroup.com

Personal Representative: Mary Beth Figureid,6700 SE 65th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

Publish: November 11 and 18, 2021

____________________

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

Gilchrist SWCD Local Working Group Meeting

Contact Kaylee Pate for access to the Zoom Link. (Kaylee.pate@afcdfl.com)

November 16, 6 p.m.

Location: 729 E Wade St, Trenton, FL 32693

Dial by your location:

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 953 7395 4731

Passcode: 541760

Publish November 11, 2021

_____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 the Florida Statutes on December 09, 2021 at 10 A.M. *Auction will occur where each vehicle is located*.

2005 DODGE,

VIN #1D7HW22N15S234820

Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693

Any person(s) claiming any interests in above vehicle contact: Rainbow Title & Lien Inc, (954) 920-6020.

*ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD WITH RESERVE* - Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC # AB-0001256

Publish November 11, 2021