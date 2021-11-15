November 11, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Bryan Richard “Ricky” Bonnell

Mr. Bryan Richard “Ricky” Bonnell, age 56, of Trenton, FL passed away on November 3, 2021, at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville after an extended illness. He was born on January 21, 1965, in Gainesville to John and Dorothy (O’Quin) Bonnell. He grew up in Gilchrist County and was a 1984 graduate of Trenton High School.

Ricky was a dedicated loving husband, father, “Big Daddy”, brother and had a passion for helping those in need. In 1998, Ricky opened his own business, Bonnell and Sons Forestry Services, which he owned and operated until the time of his passing. When he wasn’t in the woods, he enjoyed spending time with his family and working on the farm. Ricky was a member of the Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Ricky is survived by his wife of 34 years, Belinda (Gonzales) Bonnell of Trenton; his sons, Julian (Lacee) Bonnell of Chiefland, Emanuel (Christine) Bonnell of High Springs and Korie Bonnell of Trenton; his grandchildren, Kayla, Jayden, Aubree and Hailee all of High Springs; siblings, Marianne (Casey) Carlisle of Trenton and Edwin (Deanna) Bonnell of Ocala; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins also survive.

A funeral to honor Ricky’s life was held on November 6th at Center Hill Church of Christ, interment followed at Center Hill Cemetery. His services were officiated by his brother, Edwin Bonnell.

In lieu of food, the family respectfully asks that if you want to serve them during this time, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Ricky’s honor.

Evelyn Marie Ayers Fowler

Evelyn Marie Ayers Fowler was born in Jacksonville, FL at St Luke’s Hospital August 22, 1943. She was one of twelve children born to Alfred Joseph Ayers Sr. and Luegenia Morris Ayers.

Her early years were spent in Palatka, FL and later her family moved to Branford, FL. On Governor Hill Lake in Dixie County at a hot dog roast, she caught the eye of a young sailor, Green C. Fowler, Sr. (G-bug, aka GC). He was known over the years to say, with a twinkle in his eye, “it was love at first sight”. She was just fourteen when G.C. proposed marriage on the banks of the Suwannee River and months later they married on October 11, 1957 in Valdosta, GA. After moving to Dixie County, she did hairstyling, sewing for ladies of the community and kept books for the family business. She then took a class in cake decorating and baked cakes for years for various events in the tri county area. Through the years she earned a GED, became an EMT, then pursued a career as a CNA. She said, “My years as a CNA were the most rewarding”. Then she would add, “But the joy of my life is Jesus first of all, my husband, children and grandchildren”. Her hobbies consisted of arts and crafts, and home interior decorating. You could always get a welcome hug and a hot meal at her house.

At age seventy-eight after battling cancer, she passed from this life to her eternal home on October 25, 2021 at Haven Hospice Care Center in Chiefland, FL. Her family and friends had the awesome privilege of walking her to the edge of eternity in her final days. She is survived by her three children, Gloria Jean Fowler Miller (Bill Miller), “Buddy” Green C. Fowler, Jr. (Teresa Cannon Fowler), and Lisa Elaine Fowler Williams (Derek Williams); eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grand-children and one great-great-grandchild. In addition are the many who adopted her as mom. She is also survived by one sister, Alma Jean Ayers Keating; five brothers, Robert, Jesse, (Tommy) William, Gerald and Alfred Jr. She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Green C. Fowler Sr.; her parents, Luegenia Morris Ayers and (Pat) Alfred Joseph Ayers of Kenansville, FL; sisters, Patsy Ayers Gilner, Nina Ayers Douglas, Genevieve Ayers Griffis; brothers, (Bo) Edward A Ayers and Freddie W. Ayers. She will be missed by all who love her.

A pre-service gathering was held at the Cross City Church of God on October 29, 2021 with the service following at 11:00am. Interment followed at the Countryside Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery located in First District of Old Town, FL. Pastor Joe Brooks of the Cross City Church of God and Pastor Dewayne Bowdoin of Eagles Point Ministries officiated.

Christine L. Marchone

Christine L. Marchone, 68, died October 31, 2021 at home after a hospital stay for heart conditions. Mrs. Marchone was born in Montgomery County, MD and resided in Fort White, FL. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael Robinson.

She is survived by her ex husband James Marchone; two sons, James Robinson and Daniel Robinson; three sisters; Diana Brown, Brenda Shiflett (Joseph) and Deborah Prince (Daniel); two brothers, Richard Bennett (Lori), Michael Bennett (Lisa); seven grandchildren, Mackenzie Robinson, Destiny Robinson, Micaela Robinson, Maranda Robinson, Alesha Robinson, Jimmy Robinson, Daniel Robinson Jr.; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends.

James “Bubby” Robert McCalsky

James ”Bubby” Robert McCalsky, Jr. of Old Town, FL passed away unexpectedly October 30, 2021 at the age of 23.

James was born October 12, 1998 in Gainesville, FL, but was a lifelong resident of Old Town. He attended Dixie County High School and was a member of the graduating class of 2017. He worked at the Shell Gas Station in Old Town for several years. In his spare time, James enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also liked to ride around town and listen to his music. James loved to be there for those he loved. He loved to make people happy and put a smile on everyone’s face. He loved to explore his artistic side by drawing and taking pictures. He also loved to go shopping and taking beach trips.

James is survived by his mother, Carol Sylvester; his sister, Samantha Mills (Randy); his brothers, Steven Bolinder, Richard Sylvester, and Jason Wile; his grandmother, Georgia Davis; his nieces and nephews, Zachary Nunnery, Alec Nunnery, Jayson Wile, Rylee Mills, Ryder Wile, Cheyenne Bolinder, Tessa Mills, Conner Flowers, Gavin Mills, EJ Mills and Kash Bolinder; his aunts and uncle, cousins and many friends.

Memorial services for James will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. There will be a Celebration of Life following the service at the Fanning Springs Bridge Monument.

Martin John Schrader

Martin John Schrader, 60, of Chiefland, FL passed away October 27, 2021.

Mr. Schrader was born January 31, 1961 to Robert and Ellen Schrader in Bronx, New York, he moved here 18 years ago from St. Petersburg, FL. He had worked in landscape as a foreman. Mr. Schrader enjoyed cookouts, family gatherings, listening to music and concerts and watching baseball.

He is survived by his son, Matthew Schrader, of Chiefland, FL; daughters, Kristine Schrader, of Chiefland, FL and Samantha Schrader, of St. Petersburg, FL; three grandchildren; brothers, William Schrader, of Pearl River, New York and Bobby Schrader, of Bronx, New York.

Funeral services for Mr. Schrader will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL with Rev. Travis Hudson officiating.

Michael Lewis Westberry

Michael Lewis Westberry, 39, of Live Oak, FL passed away October 26, 2021.

Mr. Westberry was born May 14, 1982 in Cushing, Oklahoma, but had lived in the Live Oak area for over 20 years after moving here from Texas. In his spare time Mr. Westberry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and he was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Westberry is survived by his wife of six years, Tesha Westberry; his daughters, Mya Westberry and Amelia Westberry; his son, Brantley Westberry; his mother, Mechell Westberry; his brother, Barney Westberry, Jr.; his sisters, Virginia Singletary, Jeanetta Singletary, Cristy Rodgers, Erin Westberry, Brandy Westberry, and Shelby Westberry, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Barney Cleveland Westberry, Sr.

Memorial services for Mr. Westberry will be held at a later date.

