November 18, 2021 Legals

Share !



PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

On October 19, 2021, The Gilchrist County School Board voted to adopt a new textbook for Marine Science to be implemented beginning in November 2021.

The Marine Science textbook can be viewed at the Gilchrist County School Board Office, 310 NW 11th Ave, Trenton, FL or online: https://my.mheducation.com/login; Username: FL612SCIDEMOSTU;

Password: fl2018science.

If you would like to protest the adoption of this textbook, please complete the textbook challenge form, which is available at the Gilchrist County School Board Office or online @ www.gilchristschools.org, and submit it to the Gilchrist County School Board Office no later than November 18, 2021.

Publish October 28, November 4, 11, and 18, 2021

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2019-000017-CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF RONALD WAYNE RUDD

VICKI PALMER

Petitioner,

And

LINDA BROGDON, RONNY YOUNG AND RONALD RUDD JR.,

Respondents.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

To: LINDA BROGDON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

The administration of the estate of RONALD WAYNE RUDD., Deceased, File Number 21-2019-000017-CP, is pending in the Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, the contents of the Petition ,venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claim with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

DATED: 11-04-21

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Lindsey B. Lander Esq.

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

(352) 463-1025 Florida Bar No. 144339

Personal Representative:

Vicki Palmer

C/O Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693 Publish November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0015-TD

Certificate Number: 137.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT NE COR OF NE/4 OF SW/4 GO ON E LN OF NE/4 OF SW/4 S 0 DEG 10 MIN 10 SEC E 630 FT GO S 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC W 24.05 FT TO POB CONT S 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC W 210 FT GO S 01 DEG 04 MIN 10 SEC E 420 FT GO N 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC E 210 FT GO N 01 DEG 04 MIN 10 SEC W 420 FT TO POB 49/108 67/580 79/99 84/593 91/537 94/401 112/293 ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 35-8-14 GO S 246 FT GO S 61 DEG W 43 FT TO POB CONT S 61 DEG W SS7.28 FT GO S 256.08 FT GO E 210 FT GO N 363.90 FT TO POB CONT 1.48 AC M/L ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 35-8-14 GO S 1050 FT GO W 17.45 FT TO POB CONT W 210 FT GO S 622.30 FT GO E 210 FT GO N 622.30 FT TO POB CONT 3 AC M/L 119/27-28 & ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 35-8-14 FOR A PT OF REF GO S 246 FT GO S 61 DEG W 270.28 FT TO POB CONT S 983.31 FT GO W 100 FT GO N 929.91 FT GO N 61 DEG W 112.60 FT TO POB CONT 2.19 AC M/L 132/434 LESS 1.53 AC TO SHEPHERD 132/433 2008/4967 2009/5963-5964 2009/5965 2010/3362 2010/3440-3442

Assessed to: JOHN HIGHNOTE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of December, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-DR-238

VIRGINIA RODRIGUEZ,

Petitioner,

and

ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ COLMANARES

ADDRESS: MEXICO

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Virginia Danielle Rodriguez, whose address is 10490 NW 20th Ave, Chiefland, FL 32626 on or before December 7, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: November 2, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Publish November 11, 18, 25 and December 2, 2021

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-CP-000056

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARIE ANN ANDRADE

Deceased.

___________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Marie Ann Andrade, deceased, whose date of death was June 23, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is November 11, 2021.

Attorney: R. Nadine David, Esq., FBN: 89004, Florida Probate Law Group, PO Box 141135Gainesville, FL 32614 Phone: (352) 352-2654 E-Mail: ndavid@floridaprobatelawgroup.com

Personal Representative: Mary Beth Figureid,6700 SE 65th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

Publish: November 11 and 18, 2021

____________________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD

OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

OF GILCHRIST

COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title herein appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on December 14, 2021 scheduled for 4:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-03

AN ORDINANCE OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE TEXT OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, UNDER THE AMENDMENT PROCEDURES ESTABLISHED IN SECTIONS 163.3161 THROUGH 163.3215, FLORIDA STATUTES, AS AMENDED, AMENDING THE TEXT OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO UPDATE VARIOUS SECTIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH EVALUATION AND APPRAISAL REPORT DATED AUGUST 2, 2021 AND ADOPTING THE SAME; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT; PROVIDING FOR AUTHORITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish November 18, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF FINAL PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING A TEXT AMENDMENT TO THE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, SERVING ALSO AS THE LOCAL PLANNING AGENCY OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Sections 163.3161 through 163.3215, Florida Statutes, as amended, and the Gilchrist County Comprehensive Plan, as amended, hereinafter referred to as the Comprehensive Plan, objections, recommendations and comments concerning the amendment, as described below, will be heard by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a second and final public hearing on December 14, 2021 at 4:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida.

EAR2020, an Evaluation and Appraisal of the Gilchrist County Comprehensive Plan has been completed and transmitted to the State for review under the State Coordinated Review Process. That review has been completed and comments received shall be presented along with amendments for adoption to the following elements of said Comprehensive Plan:

Article I – Future Land Use Element

Article S – Suwannee River System, 100-Year Floodplain Special Planning Area

Five – Year Schedule of Capital Improvements

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no future notice concerning the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing. At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the amendment.

Copies of the amendment are available for public inspection by request to the Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office, at 209 SE First Street Trenton, FL 32693, or (352)463-3198.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to ensure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish November 18, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 218529-7 authorizing the withdrawl of 0.1332 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use to Lucy O’Steen, whose address is 6380 NE SR 47, High Springs, FL 32643. The project is located in Sections 32, 33, Township 7S, Range 16E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak,, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish November 18, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle: VIN: 1D7HL48N44S763981; Year: 2004; Make: DODGE; Model: Dakota* will be sold at Public Auction December 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Publish November 18, 2021

______________

FICTITIOUS NAME NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious

name of FLORIDA FITNESS :

Located at 535 S.E. State Road 26 : Gilchrist County in the City of Trenton : Florida, 32693-4670

intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State,

Tallahassee, Florida.

Dated at Trenton Florida, this November day of 09, 2021

PUBLISH NOVEMBER 18, 2021