November 18, 2021 Obituaries

Jerry Alan Colson

Mr. Jerry Alan Colson, age 61, of Trenton, FL passed away on November 4, 2021 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 30, 1960 in Gainesville to Jerry and Francis Colson.

Jerry was a lifelong resident of Trenton where he enjoyed anything outdoors. He especially enjoyed to hunt and fish, but his passion was to be with his family. Jerry was a loving husband to his wife of 30 years, Kimberly ( Mooney) Colson, and a dedicated father, brother and grandfather. He accepted a position with Anderson Columbia where he was employed for 21 years. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and a daughter, Alisha Colson.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Kimberly Colson of Trenton, FL; his sons, John (Megan) Colson of Flagler and Brett (Sam) Colson of Bell, FL; his father, Jerry Colson of Bell, FL; his brother, Sammy (Violet) Colson of Trenton, FL; his granddaughters, Emmalee and Addilea Colson of Bell, FL; and a host of extended family also survive.

A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will be held on November 19th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Bell Community Center.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Kimberly Jean Stanick Harris

Mrs. Kimberly Jean (Stanick) Harris, age 57, of Levy County passed away on November 10, 2021 while at home.

Kim was born on November 3, 1964 in Detroit, MI. The family relocated to south Florida where she grew up. At the age of 21 she met the love of her life, Joseph Harris, II. She spent the next 35 years alongside her husband Joe, building a successful construction company established in Chiefland, FL. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother. Kim loved to fish, especially in saltwater, gardening was her specialty, and she adored her collection of farm animals. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Stanick.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Harris, II of Brandford; her children, Joey (Gladys Foronda) Harris of CA and Mindy (Cote Stewart) Harris of Trenton; one granddaughter, Ruby Jean Stewart; her mother, Mary Stanick of Trenton; siblings, Donna (Art) Jones of Trenton and Charles (Tina) Stanick of Lake City; a host of extended family also survive.

A funeral to honor Mrs. Harris’ life was held on November 17th at Watson-Milton Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Harold “HC” Pope

Mr. Harold “HC” Pope, age 99, of Trenton, FL, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2021 at the Chiefland Hospice Center. He was born on August 23, 1922 in Trenton to Leonard T. and Cora Elizabeth (Hodge) Pope.

HC graduated high school then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served 25 years active duty including serving during World War II. HC loved to fish, watch TV, and was active in AARP. He was a member of Cherry Sink Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Alice Nadine Pope and Meveree Carlisle Pope; his daughters; Sandra Mitchell, Linda Sauder and Kathy Pope; his brother, Herbert Pope and sister, Francis Arrington.

Mr. HC is survived by his daughters, Alice (John) Smith of Trenton and Peggy (William) Romanowski of NJ; nephews, James (Demeris) Arrington of Williston, Thomas (Wanda) Arrington of Milton, FL, and Ronnie (Darlene) Arrington of Trenton; 10 grandchildren, 16 greatgrandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of extended family also survive.

A funeral to honor HC’s life was held on November 15th at Watson-Milton Funeral Home. His interment followed on November 16th at the Memorial Cemetery in Plant City, FL. His service was officiated by Bro. John Zellner.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Watson-Milton Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Howard “Pat”

Victor Patterson

Howard “Pat” Victor Patterson, 83, affectionately known as “Big Dad” of Steinhatchee, FL passed away November 12, 2021.

Mr. Patterson was born May 22, 1938 to the late Harry and Virginia Patterson in Miami, FL, but had lived in the Steinhatchee area for over 45 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, and had served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Shamrock Lodge No. 268 Free and Accepted Masons in Cross City, FL, Morocco Shrine Temple in Jacksonville, FL, American Legion Post 291 in Steinhatchee, FL and was a lifetime member of the D.A.V.

Mr. Patterson is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Patterson; his sons, Barry Sellers (Brenda) and Danny Patterson; his daughters, Tonya Folberth (Eddie) and Shannon Smith (Tom); his sisters, Joan Kosola and Evelyn Sharp; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Sellers and his brother, Charles Patterson.

Funeral services for Mr. Patterson will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Carolyn Oglesby officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

