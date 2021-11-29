November 25, 2021 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2019-000017-CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF RONALD WAYNE RUDD

VICKI PALMER

Petitioner,

And

LINDA BROGDON, RONNY YOUNG AND RONALD RUDD JR.,

Respondents.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

To: LINDA BROGDON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

The administration of the estate of RONALD WAYNE RUDD., Deceased, File Number 21-2019-000017-CP, is pending in the Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, the contents of the Petition ,venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claim with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

DATED: 11-04-21

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Lindsey B. Lander Esq.

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

(352) 463-1025 Florida Bar No. 144339

Personal Representative:

Vicki Palmer

C/O Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693 Publish November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0015-TD

Certificate Number: 137.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT NE COR OF NE/4 OF SW/4 GO ON E LN OF NE/4 OF SW/4 S 0 DEG 10 MIN 10 SEC E 630 FT GO S 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC W 24.05 FT TO POB CONT S 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC W 210 FT GO S 01 DEG 04 MIN 10 SEC E 420 FT GO N 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC E 210 FT GO N 01 DEG 04 MIN 10 SEC W 420 FT TO POB 49/108 67/580 79/99 84/593 91/537 94/401 112/293 ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 35-8-14 GO S 246 FT GO S 61 DEG W 43 FT TO POB CONT S 61 DEG W SS7.28 FT GO S 256.08 FT GO E 210 FT GO N 363.90 FT TO POB CONT 1.48 AC M/L ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 35-8-14 GO S 1050 FT GO W 17.45 FT TO POB CONT W 210 FT GO S 622.30 FT GO E 210 FT GO N 622.30 FT TO POB CONT 3 AC M/L 119/27-28 & ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 35-8-14 FOR A PT OF REF GO S 246 FT GO S 61 DEG W 270.28 FT TO POB CONT S 983.31 FT GO W 100 FT GO N 929.91 FT GO N 61 DEG W 112.60 FT TO POB CONT 2.19 AC M/L 132/434 LESS 1.53 AC TO SHEPHERD 132/433 2008/4967 2009/5963-5964 2009/5965 2010/3362 2010/3440-3442

Assessed to: JOHN HIGHNOTE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of December, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-2021-DR-238

VIRGINIA RODRIGUEZ,

Petitioner,

and

ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ,

Respondent.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ COLMANARES

ADDRESS: MEXICO

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Virginia Danielle Rodriguez, whose address is 10490 NW 20th Ave, Chiefland, FL 32626 on or before December 7, 2021 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter.

If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosures of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: November 2, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Publish November 11, 18, 25 and December 2, 2021

_________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of SKY IS THE LIMIT LANDSCAPE DESIGN AND TREE SERVICE located at 10140 NW 1st Ave., Branford 32008-7246 in the County of Gilchrist, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 18th day of November 2021.

Publish November 25, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

GILCHRIST COUNTY LOCAL MITIGATION STRATEGY

COMMITTEE

Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Planning Committee to meet December 13, 2021.

The Gilchrist County LMS Planning Committee/Work Group will meet at 10 AM on Thursday December 13, 2021 at the Gilchrist County Emergency Operations Center located at 3250 N. US Hwy 129, Bell, FL 32619. The County encourages any interested citizens and business owners to attend and provide input. The Committee guides the preparation of the Gilchrist County LMS, which serves as a plan to reduce the community’s long-term risk for protecting people and their property from the affects of natural disasters and to build a safer and stronger community. Please contact the Gilchrist County Emergency Management Department at: (386) 935-5400 or by email at rsmith@gcfr.org for more information.

Ralph Smith

Emergency Management Director

Gilchrist County Fire Rescue

3250 N. US Hwy 129

Bell, Florida 32619

Publish November 25, 2021

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2021-CP-54

IN RE: CLAY GUDGELL PARKS,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

You are hereby notified that the administration of the estate of CLAY GUDGELL PARKS, deceased, whose date of death was July 9, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR (THIRTY) 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is November 25, 2021.

Attorney for person giving notice:

JOY L. POWELL, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number 0091957

403 East Wade Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 234-8800

Email: joy@jlplawoffice.com

Person giving notice:

Nannie Rogers

3599 NW 32nd Place

Bell, FL 32619

Publish November 25 and December 2, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 212021CP000039CP

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

FREDERICK K. YOUNG, JR.

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO:

The administration of the estate of FREDERICK K. YOUNG, JR., deceased, whose date of death was July 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of service of this notice is November 25, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative Lindsey B. Lander, Esq. Florida Bar No. 144339

330 SW 1st Avenue

Trenton, FL 32593

Personal Representative

Donna Waddell Young

7282 SW 10th Street

Bell, FL 32619

Publish November 25 and December 2, 2021

___________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 18, 2021:

Loncala, Inc., 25755 NW 130th Ave, High Springs, FL 32643 has submitted an application for a new Water Use Permit 241412-1 authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.2493 million gallons for supplemental irrigation of crops and livestock watering during 1 in 10 year drought conditions. The project is located in Township 9 South, Range 16 East, Section 22, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish November 25, 2021

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 15, 2021:

Betty Jones, 5431 NW 143rd St, Gainesville, FL 32606 has submitted an application for a new Water Use Permit 241381-1 authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.2374 million gallons for supplemental irrigation of crops and livestock watering during 1 in 10 year drought conditions. The project is located in Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Section 21, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish November 25, 2021

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 1, 2021:

Lyle Wilkerson of City of Trenton, 114 N Main ST, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an environmental resource permit (ERP) application number ERP-041-238271-2. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 15 East, and includes 3.19-acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish November 25, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, December 9th, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at the Dixie County Public Library, in Cross City, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 498-1200 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Publish November 25, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

OF GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title herein appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on December 14, 2021 scheduled for 4:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-04

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING CHAPTER 70, ARTICLE III, SECTION 70-103(a), ENTITLED PROCEDURES, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CONCERNING SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS; SPECIFICALLY REPEALING ALL OTHER ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH TO THE EXTENT OF SUCH CONFLICT ONLY; MAKING FINDINGS; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish November 25, 2021

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 16, 2021:

Ernest A. Jr. & Carolyn Brady, 120 N Broad St, Suite 102, Brooksville, FL 34601, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-225567-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1907 mgd of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Section 25 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish November 25, 2021

_______________