November 25, 2021 Obituaries

Share !



Irene D. Emenecker

A Memorial and Celebration of Life for Irene will be held at the Bell Cemetery on Saturday, December 4th at 11:00 am.

_______________

Vernon Dale Hester

Vernon Dale Hester, 64, of Bell, FL passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in El Paso, TX, Dale was an Army brat with a couple different hometowns before finally settling in Florida in the early 1980’s. He and his loving wife of 39 years, Silvia, moved their family from Tampa to Bell in 1998. He had a long career as a truck driver for Reynolds Aluminum before moving over to and retiring from Gustafson’s Dairy. Dale was an outgoing, fun-loving person who enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar and playing poker (No wildcards allowed). He was also a Tampa Bay Bucs and Florida Gators fan thru and thru. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with all of his grandchildren.

Dale is survived by his wife, Silvia Hester; daughters, Cassie Hester (Henry), Michelle McCartney (Scott), Carol Cordoba (Scott) and Margaret Andriuli (Diz); son, Nelson Benitoa; 12 grandchildren, Anthony, Ricardo, Katelyn, Cristian, Liana, Diego, Mariana, Jenna, Enrique, Jesus, Angelia and Antonio.

There will be a service of remembrance for Dale held at the family homestead in the near future.

Arrangements are under the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, Newberry.

________________

Lily Marie Mobsby

Lily Marie Mobsby, 14, of Old Town, passed away November 19, 2021.

Lily was born December 21, 2006, in St. Petersburg, Florida, but had lived in the Dixie County area for over 13 years. She was in the ninth grade at the Dixie County High School, where she was a member of the AVID program. Lily had been an Honor Roll Student her whole life and had participated with the Flaggets and Dixie Youth Soccer. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music, drawing, painting, baking, swimming, and she will always be remembered as an amazing aunt.

Lily is survived by her parents Mitzy and Robert Mobsby, Sr, her sister Katelyn Mobsby and brothers Andrew Mobsby, Jesse Mobsby, Colton Mobsby, and Robert Mobsby, Jr. who was her best friend through life, other extended family members, and many friends.

Funeral services for Lily will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Joe Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in the Cross City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.