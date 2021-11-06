November 4, 2021 Legals

Share !



FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY

NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic, (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, each as amended from time to time, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to assist property owners who wish to construct, install or otherwise obtain qualifying improvements identified by the Legislature including, but not limited to, energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements, in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes, as amended (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of Qualifying Improvements. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, after a public hearing to be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, November 9, 2021, the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices, 401 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida. In the event of a local or national emergency, a hurricane, or any other interfering circumstance (e.g., flare-up of the pandemic), if necessary, the meeting may be continued to a time, date, and place certain, and notice thereof will be posted on the Agency’s website, or if circumstances permit this public meeting may be conducted ‘virtually’. Accordingly, please check the Agency’s website to see if the decision and opportunity to allow for the public hearing to be conducted by electronic, telephonic, or virtual means -- and not by in-person attendance -- will be employed. Such resolution electing to use such uniform method will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. A copy of the proposed form of resolution and other information may be viewed at the Agency’s website: www.FloridaPACE.Gov. Advance written communication will be given equal weight to comments or objections made in person, and may be submitted to the Board in advance at Info@FloridaPACE.Gov; and, should be received by the Agency on or before November 3, 2021, so that copies can be distributed to Board members for advance review and hearing preparation purposes. Any person desiring to speak in person may appear at the public hearing. If any person decides to appeal any decision made with respect to any matter considered at this public hearing such person will need a record of proceedings and for such purpose such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made at their own expense and which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is based. Any person requiring a special accommodation at this meeting due to disability or physical impairment or needing an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Agency at 850-400-PACE at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. If hearing impaired, Florida Relay Service numbers for assistance are (800) 955-8771 (tdd) or (800) 955-8770 (voice).

By Order of the Board of Directors of the Florida PACE Funding Agency.

Publish October 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 2021

_______________

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

On October 19, 2021, The Gilchrist County School Board voted to adopt a new textbook for Marine Science to be implemented beginning in November 2021.

The Marine Science textbook can be viewed at the Gilchrist County School Board Office, 310 NW 11th Ave, Trenton, FL or online: https://my.mheducation.com/login; Username: FL612SCIDEMOSTU;

Password: fl2018science.

If you would like to protest the adoption of this textbook, please complete the textbook challenge form, which is available at the Gilchrist County School Board Office or online @ www.gilchristschools.org, and submit it to the Gilchrist County School Board Office no later than November 18, 2021.

Publish October 28, November 4, 11, and 18, 2021

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000057-CAAM

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 2004-1 TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs.

SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, JOHN DOE,

Defendant.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Final Judgement dated October 6, 2021 entered in Civil Case No. 21-2018-CA-000057-CAAM in Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE CAPITAL CORPORATION 2004-1 TRUST, Plaintiff and SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, are Defendant(s), Todd Newton, Clerk of Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash beginning at 11:00 AM at www.gilchist.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statues on December 13, 2021 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPT FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY.

Property Address; 5050 NE 80th Ave., High Springs, FL 32643.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

Dated October 20, 2021

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

JA Perryman

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Submitted By: Jason M Vanslette

Kelley Kronenberg

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Service Email: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

Pub. October 28 and November 4, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2021-CP-000055

Division

IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN R. TOWNSEND

Deceased.

___________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN R. TOWNSEND, deceased, whose date of death was August 4, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main St., #1004, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is October 21, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative: Nathan L. Townsend

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 0095885

1000 Legion Place, Ste. 1200

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 792-6100

Fax: (407) 982-1314

E-Mail: nathan@nltlaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: service@nltlaw.com

Personal Representative:

C. L. Townsend, Jr.

2785 Golf Lake Drive

Plant City, Florida 33566

Publish: Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 2021

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2019-000017-CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF RONALD WAYNE RUDD

VICKI PALMER

Petitioner,

And

LINDA BROGDON, RONNY YOUNG AND RONALD RUDD JR.,

Respondents.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

To: LINDA BROGDON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

The administration of the estate of RONALD WAYNE RUDD., Deceased, File Number 21-2019-000017-CP, is pending in the Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, the contents of the Petition ,venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claim with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

DATED: 11-04-21

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Lindsey B. Lander Esq.

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693

(352) 463-1025 Florida Bar No. 144339

Personal Representative:

Vicki Palmer

C/O Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton, FL 32693 Publish November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-CP-51

IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES WALDEN BELL,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CHARLES WALDEN BELL, deceased, whose date of death was September 5, 2021, File Number 2021-CP-051 is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is November 4, 2021.

Attorney for Personal Representative: NATASHA M. ALLEN

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar Number: 124292

Allen Law Office, PA

8650 NW 172 Lane

Fanning Springs, FL 32693

Telephone: 352/356-8373

E-Mail: contact@allenlawinfo.com

Personal Representative:

SANDRA LOPEZ

PO Box 1117

Avalon, CA 90704

Publish November 4 and 11, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 239146-2 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.1352 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use to Carl and Nina Salmi, whose address is 6710 NE SR 47, High Springs, FL 32643. The project is located in Sections 33, 32, Township 7S, Range 16E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at: https://permiting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Meditation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish November 4, 2021

_______________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 21-0015-TD

Certificate Number: 137.0000

Year of Issuance: 2019

Description of property: COM AT NE COR OF NE/4 OF SW/4 GO ON E LN OF NE/4 OF SW/4 S 0 DEG 10 MIN 10 SEC E 630 FT GO S 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC W 24.05 FT TO POB CONT S 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC W 210 FT GO S 01 DEG 04 MIN 10 SEC E 420 FT GO N 89 DEG 49 MIN 50 SEC E 210 FT GO N 01 DEG 04 MIN 10 SEC W 420 FT TO POB 49/108 67/580 79/99 84/593 91/537 94/401 112/293 ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 35-8-14 GO S 246 FT GO S 61 DEG W 43 FT TO POB CONT S 61 DEG W SS7.28 FT GO S 256.08 FT GO E 210 FT GO N 363.90 FT TO POB CONT 1.48 AC M/L ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 35-8-14 GO S 1050 FT GO W 17.45 FT TO POB CONT W 210 FT GO S 622.30 FT GO E 210 FT GO N 622.30 FT TO POB CONT 3 AC M/L 119/27-28 & ALSO COM AT NE/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 35-8-14 FOR A PT OF REF GO S 246 FT GO S 61 DEG W 270.28 FT TO POB CONT S 983.31 FT GO W 100 FT GO N 929.91 FT GO N 61 DEG W 112.60 FT TO POB CONT 2.19 AC M/L 132/434 LESS 1.53 AC TO SHEPHERD 132/433 2008/4967 2009/5963-5964 2009/5965 2010/3362 2010/3440-3442

Assessed to: JOHN HIGHNOTE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of December, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2021

__________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION

MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, November 8, 2021 at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, October 25, 2021

2. September Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Sign Ordinance

2. Exempt Employee Procedures

3. Springs Grant for Schofield

Subdivision

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish November 4, 2021

_________________________________