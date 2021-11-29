Home >> News >> Social >> Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Collection week ends with 13,656 shoeboxes turned in

By Cindy Jo Ayers
Every year, Bethel Baptist Church hosts the Nature Coast Drop-Off Site for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoebox collection. After all the shoeboxes are packed by churches, clubs, and organizations in the Tri-County area, they are dropped-off at Bethel the week of Nov. 15th to Nov. 22nd.
In our area thousands of shoeboxes are dropped-off, checked, and then boxed into larger cardboard cartons by a host of volunteers. The cartons of shoeboxes are then loaded onto a large truck and driven to the processing center in Atlanta. In the next few months these shoeboxes packed right here in the Tri-County area will be headed throughout the world. Some will go to children who have never before received a gift or heard the true meaning of Christmas, until they open their very own gift-filled shoebox.
This year there were 13,656 shoeboxes collected from this area at the Nature Coast drop-off site. In 2020, 11,453 shoeboxes were collected.
Thank you to all the good folks at Bethel Baptist Church and all their many volunteers for hosting the Nature Coast Drop-Off Site.
Congratulations to all those individuals who packed a Christmas Child Shoebox in this area.

